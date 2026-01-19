Murder Mystery Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Skip the line and arrive ready to play! (must be present to win)
This Pre-event pricing is available online only.
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be available for pick-up at the event.
Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event: 15 tickets for $15 or 25 tickets for $25.
Skip the line and arrive ready to play! (must be present to win).
This Pre-event pricing is available online only.
Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be available for pick-up at the event.
Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event: 15 tickets for $15 or 25 tickets for $25.
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 1 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 1. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 2 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 2. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 3 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 3. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 4 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 4. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 5 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 5. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 6 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 6. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 7 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 7. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 8 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 8. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 9 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 9. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 10 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 10. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 11 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 11. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Each ticket represents one seat at Table 12 (10 seats per table).
Please select the number of seats you wish to purchase at this table. You may sit anywhere at Table 12. This is a 21+ event with a 3 course meal, raffles & silent auction and a Cash Bar!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!