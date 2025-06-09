The Salvation Army Corsicana

Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser

3100 W Collin St

Corsicana, TX 75110, USA

Entertaining Sponsor
$3,500

Grants entry to the event with 2 reserved tables of 8 in a prominent location. Event signage, corporate table signage, Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Grants entry to the event with 1 reserved table of 8 in a prominent location. Event signage, corporate table signage, Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media.

Silver Sponsor- SOLD 1
$1,000

Grants entry to the event with 1 reserved tables of 8 in a prominent location. Event signage. Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media.

Decorating Sponsor - SOLD 1
$500

Event signage. Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event.

Dessert Sponsor- SOLD 1
$500

Event signage. Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event.

Supporting Sponsor- SOLD 1
$300

2 tickets for company representatives. Covers cost of 2 less fortunate individual tickets. Promotion through The Salvation Army Corsicana social media outlets

Corporate Table-SOLD 1
$500

1 reserved table of 8

Individual Ticket
$65

Grants entry into the event.

