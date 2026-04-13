Hosted by

NAVMAC CPOA

About this event

Murder Mystery Dinner

5700 Attu St

Millington, TN 38053, USA

Non-CPOA Member/Guest (ea)
$60

This is the price for non-CPOA member and their guest. (ea)


Dinner will include:

Choice of Parmesan Crusted Baked Chicken or Roast Beef w/Au Jus // Veggie option available.


Whipped Potatoes

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

Caesar Salad

Non/Sweet Tea

Water

CPOA Member/Guest (ea)
$49

This is the price for NAVMAC CPOA, MIDSOUTH CPOA member and their guest. (ea)


Dinner will include:

Choice of Parmesan Crusted Baked Chicken or Roast Beef w/Au Jus // Veggie option available.


Whipped Potatoes

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

Caesar Salad

Non/Sweet tea

Water

Babysitting
$25

Up to 3 kids. Additional kids $10.

Add next ticket down.

Please list names and ages.

Additional children each
$10

Please list names and ages.

Bucket of Beer
$15

6 beers per bucket (share with your table)

Select your choice of beer. Can mix up to 3 choices.

Modelo, Michelob Ultra, Heineken, Corona, WhiteClaw.

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