Murder Mystery Dinner

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About this event
This is the price for non-CPOA member and their guest. (ea)
Dinner will include:
Choice of Parmesan Crusted Baked Chicken or Roast Beef w/Au Jus // Veggie option available.
Whipped Potatoes
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Caesar Salad
Non/Sweet Tea
Water
This is the price for NAVMAC CPOA, MIDSOUTH CPOA member and their guest. (ea)
Dinner will include:
Choice of Parmesan Crusted Baked Chicken or Roast Beef w/Au Jus // Veggie option available.
Whipped Potatoes
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Caesar Salad
Non/Sweet tea
Water
Up to 3 kids. Additional kids $10.
Add next ticket down.
Please list names and ages.
Please list names and ages.
6 beers per bucket (share with your table)
Select your choice of beer. Can mix up to 3 choices.
Modelo, Michelob Ultra, Heineken, Corona, WhiteClaw.
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