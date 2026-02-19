Murder Mystery Dinner Show

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About this event
$
Includes admission for one to the interactive show & one meal.
Individuals and small groups are welcome. After ticket sales close, guests will be assigned to a team table of 8 to compete in solving the mystery.
>To guarantee seating with a specific guest, tickets must be purchased in the same transaction
Admission to the interactive show for two guests & two meals. Couples will be seated together and assigned to a team table of 8 after sales close.
>To ensure that you are seating with friends, all tickets must be purchased together in the same transaction.
Includes seating for 8 guests at one table and 8 meals.
Perfect for friend groups, date nights or anyone ready to dominate the investigation!
>One purchase guarantees your group is seated together and competing as a team.
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