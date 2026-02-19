Anson County Arts Council
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Anson County Arts Council

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Anson County Arts Council

About this event

Sales closed

Murder Mystery Dinner Show

118 E Morgan St

Wadesboro, NC 28170, USA

Add a donation for Anson County Arts Council

$

Individual Ticket
$35

Includes admission for one to the interactive show & one meal.


Individuals and small groups are welcome. After ticket sales close, guests will be assigned to a team table of 8 to compete in solving the mystery.

>To guarantee seating with a specific guest, tickets must be purchased in the same transaction

Couples Ticket
$50

Admission to the interactive show for two guests & two meals. Couples will be seated together and assigned to a team table of 8 after sales close.
>To ensure that you are seating with friends, all tickets must be purchased together in the same transaction.

Reserved Table of 8
$200

Includes seating for 8 guests at one table and 8 meals.

Perfect for friend groups, date nights or anyone ready to dominate the investigation!

>One purchase guarantees your group is seated together and competing as a team.

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