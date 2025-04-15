Hermiston High School Performing Arts Collective
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
600 S 1st St
Hermiston, OR 97838, USA
7:00pm Dinner Theater Individual Seat
$40
This is the purchase of an individual seat at a table of 6.
7:00pm Dinner Theater Full Table
$200
This is to purchase a full table of 6 event tickets.
