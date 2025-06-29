Murder Mystery Fundraiser

Single price ticket for one adult, includes dinner and unlimited nonalcoholic beverages.
Table of 8 adults, includes dinner and unlimited nonalcoholic beverages.
Includes 8 table seats, Recognition on Event Signage, Full Page Ad in Program Book, Recognition on Welcome Signage, Verbal Recognition during the event, Recognition on Social Media, Exclusive Photo Opportunity with Cast
Includes 4 table seats, Recognition on Event Signage, Half Page Ad in Program Book, Recognition on Welcome Signage, & Verbal Recognition during the event.
Includes 2 table seats, Recognition on Event Signage, & Name Listing in Program Book
For those who are unable to attend the event and would like to contribute a donation. As a thank you for your contribution, your name listing would be recognized in the Program Book.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing