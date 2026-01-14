Murder Mystery Silent Auction

🎭 Lights, Curtain, Front Row! 🎭



Snag the best seats in the house with four reserved front-row tickets to opening night of the fall play! Feel the drama, catch every whisper, and lock eyes with the cast as the story comes to life just inches away. No squinting, no craning your neck—just pure theatrical magic from the front row.



Perfect for theater lovers, proud supporters, or anyone who wants a VIP night at the show. Opening night energy included! 🍿✨