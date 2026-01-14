Hosted by

VH Booster Club Inc.

About this event

Murder Mystery Silent Auction

FCCLA Baked Goods item
FCCLA Baked Goods
$1

Starting bid

🍪 A Year of Sweet Treats! 🍪

Enjoy two dozen freshly baked goodies every month, lovingly made by the High School Cooking Class! From September through April, you’ll pick up a delicious assortment of homemade baked goods at the HS Office—perfect for sharing, gifting, or keeping all to yourself (we won’t tell 😉).

Support a great program and treat yourself all school year long. Honestly, this might be the sweetest deal in the auction! 🧁✨

Front Row Parking for Home Football Games 2026 item
Front Row Parking for Home Football Games 2026
$1

Starting bid

Front Row Parking for all home games for 2026 Season. Pull right up 5 minutes before kickoff! Perfect for the procrastinator!

Free Night at Weaver Hotel item
Free Night at Weaver Hotel
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a free night at the Weaver Hotel in Downtown Waterville, KS.

4 Front Row Seats to Opening Night of Fall Play item
4 Front Row Seats to Opening Night of Fall Play
$1

Starting bid

🎭 Lights, Curtain, Front Row! 🎭

Snag the best seats in the house with four reserved front-row tickets to opening night of the fall play! Feel the drama, catch every whisper, and lock eyes with the cast as the story comes to life just inches away. No squinting, no craning your neck—just pure theatrical magic from the front row.

Perfect for theater lovers, proud supporters, or anyone who wants a VIP night at the show. Opening night energy included! 🍿✨

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!