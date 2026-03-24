Murder on the Nampa Express - a Murder Mystery

Your experience begins at the selected ticket time.





Please arrive promptly, as each group will move through the mystery in timed intervals. Late arrivals may miss key clues and portions of the experience.





During your session, you’ll explore the depot, gather evidence, question suspects, and work toward solving the mystery. Light refreshments will be available as you make your final accusation.





Plan to spend approximately 60 minutes completing the full experience.





We recommend comfortable shoes and a readiness to think like a detective… every detail matters.





Come dressed up in early 1900's clothing for an additional immersive experience!





Price includes sales tax.