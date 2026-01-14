The Old Grantsville Church

The Old Grantsville Church

Murder on the Orient Express

297 W Clark St

Grantsville, UT 84029, USA

Adult (aged 13 - 59)
$14

This ticket is a SHOW ONLY ticket for those aged 13 to 59.

Senior (aged 60+)
$12

This ticket is a SHOW ONLY ticket for those aged 60+.

Children (aged 4 - 12)
$10

This ticket is a SHOW ONLY ticket for those aged 4 to 12.

Infant (0 - 3)
Free

This ticket is a SHOW ONLY ticket for those aged 0 to 3.

FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER THEATRE COSTA VIDA TACO BAR
$28

This ticket is for DINNER AND THE SHOW for Friday Night's Dinner Theatre of Costa Vida Taco Bar.

SATURDAY MATINEE LUNCHEON
$24

This ticket is for DINNER AND THE SHOW for Saturday Matinees Dinner Theatre of The Player's Grill Le Brunch Francais!

