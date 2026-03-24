Murph 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Start time 0600
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities entered to compete for podium position and prizes. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN PRIZES
Start time 0730
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities entered to compete for podium position and prizes. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN PRIZES
0900 start time
Entry for general race and team race ; Team and Individual slots are filled first come first serve
Team must have 4-*5 people This is the honor system. 1 Captain from each team will receive a timer, counter and team can share the Reps but everyone runs and time stops when the last person from the team finishes their 2nd Mile.
1030 start time
Entry for general race and team race ; Team and Individual slots are filled first come first serve
Team must have 4-*5 people This is the honor system. 1 Captain from each team will receive a timer, counter and team can share the Reps but everyone runs and time stops when the last person from the team finishes their 2nd Mile.
0900 Individuals
Start time 1000
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
volunteers Race free after their event. 0500-1300
Vendor booth includes:
1 table, 2 chairs included with price
**There is no electrical outlets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!