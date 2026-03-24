Hero Hut Inc

Hosted by

Hero Hut Inc

About this event

Murph 2026

1 Retama Pkwy

Selma, TX 78154, USA

Competition heat #1
$50

Start time 0600


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities entered to compete for podium position and prizes. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN PRIZES

Competition heat #2
$50

Start time 0730


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities entered to compete for podium position and prizes. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN PRIZES

Team Admission #1
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

0900 start time


Entry for general race and team race ; Team and Individual slots are filled first come first serve


Team must have 4-*5 people This is the honor system. 1 Captain from each team will receive a timer, counter and team can share the Reps but everyone runs and time stops when the last person from the team finishes their 2nd Mile.

  • 1 alternate if desired 5th person is general admission and will race solo )5th person ticket 25.00 unless they want to compete for podium then they must sign up for competitive heat
  • 1 Female must be on every team
Team Admission #2
$100

1030 start time


Entry for general race and team race ; Team and Individual slots are filled first come first serve


Team must have 4-*5 people This is the honor system. 1 Captain from each team will receive a timer, counter and team can share the Reps but everyone runs and time stops when the last person from the team finishes their 2nd Mile.

  • 1 alternate if desired 5th person is general admission and will race solo )5th person ticket 25.00 unless they want to compete for podium then they must sign up for competitive heat
  • 1 Female must be on every team
General race and spectator admission
$25

0900 Individuals


  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
General race and spectator admission #2
$25

Start time 1000


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Volunteer
Free

volunteers Race free after their event. 0500-1300


  • If you want to be eligible for the grand prize you will need to race the main heat and pay to compete


Vendor Booth
$100

Vendor booth includes:

1 table, 2 chairs included with price

**There is no electrical outlets

Add a donation for Hero Hut Inc

$

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