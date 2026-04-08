Murph 2026 sponsor, donation and vendors sign up

About this event
1-10X10 Space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)
1-10X10 Space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)
-One 10x10ft space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)
-Digital sponsor campaign (Hero Hut FB & website)
-3x5 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event
--One 10x10ft space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)
-Digital sponsor campaign (Hero Hut FB & website)
-branding Logo on Hero Hut Shirt Sleeves
-4x7 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event
-One 10x10ft space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)
-Digital sponsor campaign (Hero Hut FB & website)
-Branding of logo on Hero Hut shirt sleeves
-(1) Entry to Memorial Day Murph Competition (Male or Female)
-2 Tickets to Valero Bowl game (Upper-Level Endzone) & access to Military Club
-5x8 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event
- Recognition of Sponsored Fly over by RD/CEO (Award Ceremony)
- One 10x10ft space
- Branding of logo on Hero Hut shirt on Back (Center Middle)
- 2x Tickets to Commutative Air Force Ride in C-47 (Subject to date & availability)
-Branding of logo on Hero Hut shirt On Back (Center Top)
-One 10x10ft space &
-Promotional Video content company interview with professional video and image content (All Social Media Platforms)
-4 Tickets to Valero Bowl Game (Upper-Level Endzone) & access to Military Club (DEC)
-Veteran SA Magazine campaign (1/2 page December Issue)
-6x10 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event
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