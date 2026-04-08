Hero Hut Inc

Hosted by

Hero Hut Inc

About this event

Murph 2026 sponsor, donation and vendors sign up

Alpha Warrior Proving Grounds

1 Retama Pkwy, Selma, TX 78154, USA

Non-Profit Space
Free

1-10X10 Space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)

Air Drop
$100

1-10X10 Space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)

Specialist Sponsor
$250

-One 10x10ft space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)

-Digital sponsor campaign (Hero Hut FB & website)

-3x5 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event


First Class Sponsor
$500

--One 10x10ft space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.)

-Digital sponsor campaign (Hero Hut FB & website)

-branding Logo on Hero Hut Shirt Sleeves

-4x7 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event

Major Hero
$750

-One 10x10ft space (bring pop-up tents, banners, etc.) 

-Digital sponsor campaign (Hero Hut FB & website)

-Branding of logo on Hero Hut shirt sleeves

-(1) Entry to Memorial Day Murph Competition (Male or Female)

-2 Tickets to Valero Bowl game (Upper-Level Endzone) & access to Military Club

-5x8 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event


Premier Commemorative Fly Over
$4,000

- Recognition of Sponsored Fly  over by RD/CEO (Award Ceremony) 

- One 10x10ft space 

- Branding of logo on Hero Hut shirt on Back (Center Middle)

- 2x Tickets to Commutative Air Force Ride in C-47 (Subject to date & availability)


T- Shirt Sponsor
$2,500

-Branding of logo on Hero Hut shirt On Back (Center Top)

-One 10x10ft space & 

-Promotional Video content company interview with professional video and image content (All Social Media Platforms)

-4 Tickets to Valero Bowl Game (Upper-Level Endzone) & access to Military Club (DEC)

-Veteran SA Magazine campaign (1/2 page December Issue)

-6x10 Banner with Logo display at Alpha Warrior Facility during event


Add a donation for Hero Hut Inc

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