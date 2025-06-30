Murphy Town Square Furniture Sponsorship

A black steel bench that is 6 feet long with a center arm can be sponsored for $2100. This black bench is constructed from steel and covered by thermoplastic. Included in the sponsorship level is a leatherette plaque to honor the sponsor. The message on the plaque will be chosen by the sponsor. This is a great way to honor a family or community member, or to acknowledge a business or organization.
This level of sponsorship is for a pedestal table and four 18-inch wide chairs. This table and chairs are constructed from steel and covered by thermoplastic. Included in the sponsorship level is a brass plaque attached to each piece of furniture to honor the sponsor. The message on the plaques will be chosen by the sponsor. This is a great way to honor a family member or community member, or to acknowledge a business or organization.
This level of sponsorship is for a pedestal table. This black table is constructed from steel and covered by thermoplastic. Included in the sponsorship level is a brass plaque attached to the top of the table to honor the sponsor. The message on the plaque will be chosen by the sponsor. This is a great way to honor a family or community member, or to acknowledge a business or organization.
This level of sponsorship is for an 18-inch wide chair. This 60 pound, sturdy chair is constructed from steel and covered by thermoplastic. Included in the sponsorship level is a brass plaque attached to the chair to honor the sponsor. The message on the plaque will be chosen by the sponsor. This is a great way to honor a family or community member, or to acknowledge a business or organization.
