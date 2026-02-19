Murrieta Valley Pony Baseball's Spring Fundraiser 2026

Each $10 donation generates one (1) unique MVPB Sweepstakes Entry Number for the 2026 Spring Fundraiser Drawing.

• $10 = 1 Entry Number

• $50 = 5 Entry Numbers

• $100 = 10 Entry Numbers

Each entry number represents one chance in the random drawing.

No limit on the number of entries per person.

🚨 No donation necessary to enter. See Official Rules above for free mail-in entry details.