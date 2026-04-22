Muse Stem Cells: Neorgana X CTF Raffle

Muse Stem Cell Treatment

Provided by Neorgana



🎟 Raffle Tickets: $33 Each

📅 Drawing Date: July 20th 2026

Scan the QR code below to purchase your tickets today.



Prize Details

One (1) winner will receive a Muse Stem Cell Treatment

Approximate Value: $15,000

Important Information

Treatment will take place at a clinic in Mexico

Travel is NOT included (airfare, accommodations, meals, transportation)

Winner is responsible for all associated travel costs

Prize is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash

Raffle Terms

Open to U.S. residents 18+

Winner selected by random drawing on July 20th 2026

Winner does not need to be present to win

All ticket purchases are final and not tax-deductible

Medical Disclaimer

This prize involves a medical treatment. The winner is responsible for determining eligibility and assumes all risks. The Caputo Trio Foundation does not provide medical advice or guarantee outcomes.

Legal

This raffle is conducted by The Caputo Trio Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in accordance with the laws of Arizona.

All proceeds support programs for families raising children with special needs.

By participating, entrants agree to release The Caputo Trio Foundation 501 (c)(3) and Neorgana from any liability related to participation or prize use.

Void where prohibited.





Winner responsible for applicable taxes.





Official Raffle Terms & Conditions:

This raffle is conducted by The Caputo Trio Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Void where prohibited by law, including in states where charitable raffles are not permitted. Must be 18 years or older to participate.

A minimum of $5,000 in raffle ticket sales is required. If this minimum is not met, the raffle will be extended for an additional 60 days, and the drawing date will be adjusted accordingly.

Prize includes one (1) Muse Stem Cell Treatment provided by Neorgana. Treatment takes place in Mexico. Travel, lodging, meals, and all additional expenses are not included and are the sole responsibility of the winner. Prize is non-transferable and has no cash value.

All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to these terms and conditions.