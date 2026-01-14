Museum of Broadcast Communications

Offered by

Museum of Broadcast Communications

About the memberships

Museum Of Broadcast Communications's Memberships

Individual
$75

Valid until February 25, 2027

Yearly Admission for one, 10% Museum Store Discount, early access to select events

Dual/Family
$150

Valid until February 25, 2027

Yearly admission for two adults and up to two children, 10% Museum Store discount

Contributor
$250

Valid until February 25, 2027

All benefits above pus 4 guest passes and invitation to annual member reception

Patron
$500

Valid until February 25, 2027

All benefits above plus a behind-the-scenes tour with a curator, 8 guest passes

Broadcast Circle
$1,000

Valid until February 25, 2027

All benefits above plus recognition on sponsor wall, invitations to private exhibit openings and VIP receptions

Executive Producer Circle
$2,500

Valid until February 25, 2027

All benefits above plus 2 tickets to major exhibit opening events and 2 tickets to the Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Add a donation for Museum of Broadcast Communications

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!