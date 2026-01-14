Museum Of Broadcast Communications's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until February 25, 2027
Yearly Admission for one, 10% Museum Store Discount, early access to select events
Yearly admission for two adults and up to two children, 10% Museum Store discount
All benefits above pus 4 guest passes and invitation to annual member reception
All benefits above plus a behind-the-scenes tour with a curator, 8 guest passes
All benefits above plus recognition on sponsor wall, invitations to private exhibit openings and VIP receptions
All benefits above plus 2 tickets to major exhibit opening events and 2 tickets to the Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
