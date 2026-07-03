Museum Of Jersey City History
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The foreground features the letters "MJCH" in blue and yellow, with "of Jersey City" inside the "C", against a plain white background.

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Museum Of Jersey City History

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Museum Of Jersey City History's Silent Auction - Extended

Providencetown Bay by Clare Romano item
Providencetown Bay by Clare Romano
$200

Starting bid

Signed artist proof, by Clare Romano 33X28.5 (with frame included)

Ref: 101



Modernist Abstract Gray Block, by Elizabeth Harms item
Modernist Abstract Gray Block, by Elizabeth Harms
$150

Starting bid

Mixed media, gray block with black lines17.5 X 17.5

Falling Leaves by Cecile Litchenstein item
Falling Leaves by Cecile Litchenstein
$350

Starting bid

Abstract natural landscape; oil on canvas; late 20th century

Van Cortland Park by Vincent Lagambina item
Van Cortland Park by Vincent Lagambina
$350

Starting bid

Landscape of peaceful day in park; oil on canvas; c.1940s

Graphite and ink on paper, by Stephen Schofield item
Graphite and ink on paper, by Stephen Schofield
$250

Starting bid

Graphite and ink on paper, by Stephen Schofield

Untitled Egyptian portrait by unknown artist item
Untitled Egyptian portrait by unknown artist
$10

Starting bid

Egyptian portrait of pharaoh; temper paint on papyrus

Untitled Egyptian Madonna and child by unknown artist item
Untitled Egyptian Madonna and child by unknown artist
$10

Starting bid

Egyptian portrait of Madonna and child; temper paint on papyrus

Untitled Egyptian holy family by unknown artist item
Untitled Egyptian holy family by unknown artist
$10

Starting bid

Egyptian family portrait of a holy family; temper paint on papyrus

Abstract modern art, attributed to Budd Hopkins, unsigned item
Abstract modern art, attributed to Budd Hopkins, unsigned
$1,000

Starting bid

Abstract modern art, attributed to Budd Hopkins, unsigned

Modern abstract, oil on canvas item
Modern abstract, oil on canvas
$75

Starting bid

Modern abstract, oil on canvas, 24X34 Modern Painting with lemons

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce by John Dovovan item
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce by John Dovovan
$100

Starting bid

Drawing of delicious looking plate of food; graphite on paper; 2006

Ship Captain's Child item
Ship Captain's Child
$250

Starting bid

Ship Captain's Child, Louise Lyons 17.5X14.5 Oil Circa 1925

The Fisherman/El Hombre Pez item
The Fisherman/El Hombre Pez
$250

Starting bid

The Fisherman/El Hombre Pez, Roberto Estopinan, Lithograph, Signed and numbered

Photo of Bed on wood item
Photo of Bed on wood
$15

Starting bid

Photo of Bed on wood 20 X 25

Winter with Barn, WC Comer 1962 item
Winter with Barn, WC Comer 1962
$20

Starting bid

Winter with Barn, WC Comer 1962 18 X 14 Painting

Modern Christ Jenner Signed Framed item
Modern Christ Jenner Signed Framed
$110

Starting bid

Modern Christ Jenner Signed Framed 18 X 12

Industrial Lithograph, signed numbered John Ross item
Industrial Lithograph, signed numbered John Ross
$300

Starting bid

Industrial Lithograph, signed numbered John Ross "Sisak", 48/50 Framed

River Lithograph, unsigned Framed item
River Lithograph, unsigned Framed
$200

Starting bid

Modern River Lithograph, unsigned Framed 25 X 69

Whirlpool in Ocean Depth, by C. Lichtenstein, Oil on Canvas item
Whirlpool in Ocean Depth, by C. Lichtenstein, Oil on Canvas
$200

Starting bid

Whirlpool in Ocean Depth, by C. Lichtenstein, Oil on Canvas 36 X 36

Budd Hopkins Signed Oil on Canvas 1958 item
Budd Hopkins Signed Oil on Canvas 1958
$1,000

Starting bid

Budd Hopkins Signed Oil on Canvas 1958

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