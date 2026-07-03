Museum Of Jersey City History's Silent Auction - Extended

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Signed artist proof, by Clare Romano 33X28.5 (with frame included)
Ref: 101
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Mixed media, gray block with black lines17.5 X 17.5
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Abstract natural landscape; oil on canvas; late 20th century
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Landscape of peaceful day in park; oil on canvas; c.1940s
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Graphite and ink on paper, by Stephen Schofield
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Egyptian portrait of pharaoh; temper paint on papyrus
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Egyptian portrait of Madonna and child; temper paint on papyrus
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Egyptian family portrait of a holy family; temper paint on papyrus
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Abstract modern art, attributed to Budd Hopkins, unsigned
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Modern abstract, oil on canvas, 24X34 Modern Painting with lemons
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Drawing of delicious looking plate of food; graphite on paper; 2006
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Ship Captain's Child, Louise Lyons 17.5X14.5 Oil Circa 1925
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The Fisherman/El Hombre Pez, Roberto Estopinan, Lithograph, Signed and numbered
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Photo of Bed on wood 20 X 25
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Winter with Barn, WC Comer 1962 18 X 14 Painting
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Modern Christ Jenner Signed Framed 18 X 12
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Industrial Lithograph, signed numbered John Ross "Sisak", 48/50 Framed
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Modern River Lithograph, unsigned Framed 25 X 69
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Whirlpool in Ocean Depth, by C. Lichtenstein, Oil on Canvas 36 X 36
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Budd Hopkins Signed Oil on Canvas 1958
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