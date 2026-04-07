Museum of Motherhood Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
M/others and Others meet for our health, wellness and education groups. While these groups are free and open to the public, your support helps us keep this programming going strong. Join the club, find us at the museum or in our online community. Free MoM Tee Shirt with your membership.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Free visit to ‘MoM’s Escape Womb Experience’ onsite at our new location in Gallery Row at The Factory anytime during regular hours before August 30, 2026! Ally Membership benefits apply to one person.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Free visit got 2 to ‘MoM’s Escape Womb Experience’ onsite at our new location in Gallery Row at The Factory- anytime during regular hours before August 30, 2026!! Ally Household Membership benefits apply to everyone living at the same address.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Free remote admission to the annual Academic MoM Conference & fall mini-conference. Free swag MoM Tee Shirt or printed Zine of your choice (must collect onsite or send pre-addressed priority envelope with request).
Free visit got 2 to ‘MoM’s Escape Womb Experience’ onsite at our new location in Gallery Row at The Factory- anytime during regular hours before August 30, 2026! Advocate Membership benefits apply to one person.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Free admission to the annual Academic MoM Conference & fall mini-conference.
Boob Tote Bag plus a special invitation with access to a lecture, party, tea, or other event with MoM!
Free visit got 2 to ‘MoM’s Escape Womb Experience’ onsite at our new location in Gallery Row at The Factory- anytime during regular hours before August 30, 2026! Collaborator Membership benefits apply to one person.
Valid until April 22, 2027
We Build Tampa Bay Founders Circle Acknowledgement. Free admission to the annual Academic MoM Conference & fall mini-conference.
Pick your swag item plus a special invitation with access to a lecture, party, tea, or other event with MoM!
Free visit got 2 to ‘MoM’s Escape Womb Experience’ onsite at our new location in Gallery Row at The Factory- anytime during regular hours before August 30, 2026! Collaborator Membership benefits apply to one person.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!