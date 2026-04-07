Museum of Motherhood Membership

Free remote admission to the annual Academic MoM Conference & fall mini-conference. Free swag MoM Tee Shirt or printed Zine of your choice (must collect onsite or send pre-addressed priority envelope with request).





Free visit got 2 to ‘MoM’s Escape Womb Experience’ onsite at our new location in Gallery Row at The Factory- anytime during regular hours before August 30, 2026! Advocate Membership benefits apply to one person.