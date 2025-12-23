Museum of the American Revolution SAR and SR Benefit

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About this event
This benefit has been arranged by the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Societies of the Sons of the Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution, with a non-profit partner, TenCrucialDays.org, as the facilitator. Your $30 Admission Donation is fully tax-deductible, with 100% of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Museum of the American Revolution.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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