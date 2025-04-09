Mushroom Log Workshop and Clothing Swap

Join us for a hands-on Mushroom Inoculation Workshop where you'll learn how to grow gourmet mushrooms using freshly cut logs and mushroom spawn. Each participant will leave with their own inoculated log and the skills to continue cultivating mushrooms at home. 🕐 The class is expected to last 1 to 2 hours, depending on group size and pace. 🌧️ Please note: This workshop is held outdoors, and may be affected by rain or passing trains, which could occur. We’ll do our best to keep things on track, but a little flexibility and patience are appreciated! This is a great opportunity to get your hands dirty, learn something new, and connect with your community in a laid-back, outdoor environment. Donations are Tax Deductible 🎟️ Reservation is required

