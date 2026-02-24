MUSIC & ART IN THE GARDENS JOINT BENEFIT: TAYLOR SWIFT EXPERIENCE CONCERT

General Admission – $5 per person

Children 3 and under are free.





This is a general admission outdoor concert. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.





🎟️ Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the gate (cash or card accepted).

🎗️ All guests will receive a wristband upon entry. Re-entry is permitted with wristband.





🚫 No outside food or beverages permitted.

🚭 No smoking on the property.

🐾 No pets allowed.





🌧️ This event is rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, an alternative rain location will be announced at least 24 hours in advance via our Facebook page.





🚗 On-site parking is available.





Please note: This event has a set capacity. Once capacity is reached, we cannot admit additional guests for safety reasons. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.





✨ Swifties are encouraged to dress in their favorite Taylor-inspired attire!