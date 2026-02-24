Taylor Conservatory Foundation

MUSIC & ART IN THE GARDENS JOINT BENEFIT: TAYLOR SWIFT EXPERIENCE CONCERT

22314 Northline Rd

Taylor, MI 48180, USA

General Admission
$5

General Admission – $5 per person
Children 3 and under are free.


This is a general admission outdoor concert. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.


🎟️ Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the gate (cash or card accepted).
🎗️ All guests will receive a wristband upon entry. Re-entry is permitted with wristband.


🚫 No outside food or beverages permitted.
🚭 No smoking on the property.
🐾 No pets allowed.


🌧️ This event is rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, an alternative rain location will be announced at least 24 hours in advance via our Facebook page.


🚗 On-site parking is available.


Please note: This event has a set capacity. Once capacity is reached, we cannot admit additional guests for safety reasons. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.


✨ Swifties are encouraged to dress in their favorite Taylor-inspired attire!

