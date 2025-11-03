Act Now Foundation

Hosted by

Act Now Foundation

About this event

Music & Memories Gala 2026

1129 Valley Rd

Clifton, NJ 07013, USA

General admission
$175

Join us for an unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and giving back. Includes one ticket to the Gala with open bar, dinner, and live entertainment.

Table of 10
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for 10 guests and enjoy a night of connection, impact, and celebration at the Gala.

Table of 10 (with Dedication Option)
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for 10 guests and enjoy a night of connection, impact, and celebration at the Gala.


You may dedicate your table in honor or in memory of a loved one. Their name will be displayed on a special sign at your table.

Donate a Ticket for a Caregiver
$175

Make a caregiver’s night by gifting them an evening of joy, support, and community at the Gala.

Sponsor a Caregiver Table
$1,750

Give 10 caregivers a night of respite and recognition. Includes logo on table sign, event signage, program, and event page.

Sponsor a Caregiver Table (with Dedication Option)
$1,750

Give 10 caregivers a night of respite and recognition. Includes logo on table sign, event signage, program, and event page.


You may also dedicate the table in honor or in memory of a loved one. Their name will be displayed on a special sign at the table.

Silent Auction Sponsor
$3,000

Logo featured on bidder boards, bid sheets, event signage, program booklet, and event page. Includes prominent recognition throughout the silent auction. (2 available)

50/50 Raffle Sponsor
$1,000

Logo displayed on 50/50 tickets, event signage, program booklet, and event page. (1 available)

Raffle Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured on raffle tickets, event signage, program booklet, and event page. (1 available)

Cocktail Napkins Sponsor
$1,800

Logo printed on all cocktail napkins used during cocktail hour and at the bars, plus signage, program, and event page recognition. (1 available)


Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,500

Logo displayed on the photo booth, signage, program, and event page. Includes branding on all guest photo prints. (1 available)


Gala Journal Ad: Full Page – Back Cover
$1,500

Premium placement on the back cover of the Gala journal. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).

Gala Journal Ad: Full Page Gold Frame – Interior
$750

Elegant gold-framed full-page interior ad. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).

Gala Journal Ad: Full Page Silver Frame – Interior
$500

Silver-framed full-page interior ad. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).

Gala Journal Ad: Full Page – Interior
$350

Full-page interior ad to showcase your message or business. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).


Gala Journal Ad: Half Page – Interior
$250

Half-page interior ad. Size: 8.75" x 5.75" (includes .125" bleed).

Gala Journal Ad: Quarter Page – Interior
$200

Quarter-page interior ad. Size: 4.5" x 5.75" (includes .125" bleed).

Diamond Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Gala tickets and premier recognition as our Diamond Sponsor.

Benefits: opportunity to speak on stage, logo with backlink on digital ads, social media and email inclusion, logo on website and signage, full-page premium ad placement in the Journal, use of ANF logo, looping event video logo, printed invitation logo, on-stage recognition, name in thank-you letters, and feature in program (print or 30-sec video).

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 Gala tickets and top-tier recognition as our Platinum Sponsor.

Benefits: logo with backlink on digital ads, social media and email inclusion, logo on website and signage, use of ANF logo, looping event video logo, full-page premium ad placement in the Journal, printed invitation logo, on-stage recognition, and name in thank-you letters.

Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes 5 Gala tickets and prominent recognition as our Gold Sponsor.


Benefits: logo with backlink on digital ads, social media and email inclusion, logo on website and signage, use of ANF logo, looping event video logo, full-page interior ad, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 Gala tickets and recognition as our Silver Sponsor.


Benefits: inclusion in social media and email campaigns, logo on website and signage, looping event video logo, half-page interior ad, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Gala tickets and recognition as our Bronze Sponsor.


Benefits: inclusion in social media and email campaigns, logo on website and signage, looping event video logo, quarter-page ad, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.

Steel Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Gala tickets and recognition as our Steel Sponsor.

Benefits: inclusion in social media and email campaigns, logo on website and signage, looping event video logo, name listing in the journal, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.

Add a donation for Act Now Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!