Music & Memories Gala 2026

About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and giving back. Includes one ticket to the Gala with open bar, dinner, and live entertainment.
Reserve a full table for 10 guests and enjoy a night of connection, impact, and celebration at the Gala.
You may dedicate your table in honor or in memory of a loved one. Their name will be displayed on a special sign at your table.
Make a caregiver’s night by gifting them an evening of joy, support, and community at the Gala.
Give 10 caregivers a night of respite and recognition. Includes logo on table sign, event signage, program, and event page.
You may also dedicate the table in honor or in memory of a loved one. Their name will be displayed on a special sign at the table.
Logo featured on bidder boards, bid sheets, event signage, program booklet, and event page. Includes prominent recognition throughout the silent auction. (2 available)
Logo displayed on 50/50 tickets, event signage, program booklet, and event page. (1 available)
Logo featured on raffle tickets, event signage, program booklet, and event page. (1 available)
Logo printed on all cocktail napkins used during cocktail hour and at the bars, plus signage, program, and event page recognition. (1 available)
Logo displayed on the photo booth, signage, program, and event page. Includes branding on all guest photo prints. (1 available)
Premium placement on the back cover of the Gala journal. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).
Elegant gold-framed full-page interior ad. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).
Silver-framed full-page interior ad. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).
Full-page interior ad to showcase your message or business. Size: 8.75" x 11.25" (includes .125" bleed).
Half-page interior ad. Size: 8.75" x 5.75" (includes .125" bleed).
Quarter-page interior ad. Size: 4.5" x 5.75" (includes .125" bleed).
Includes 10 Gala tickets and premier recognition as our Diamond Sponsor.
Benefits: opportunity to speak on stage, logo with backlink on digital ads, social media and email inclusion, logo on website and signage, full-page premium ad placement in the Journal, use of ANF logo, looping event video logo, printed invitation logo, on-stage recognition, name in thank-you letters, and feature in program (print or 30-sec video).
Includes 8 Gala tickets and top-tier recognition as our Platinum Sponsor.
Benefits: logo with backlink on digital ads, social media and email inclusion, logo on website and signage, use of ANF logo, looping event video logo, full-page premium ad placement in the Journal, printed invitation logo, on-stage recognition, and name in thank-you letters.
Includes 5 Gala tickets and prominent recognition as our Gold Sponsor.
Benefits: logo with backlink on digital ads, social media and email inclusion, logo on website and signage, use of ANF logo, looping event video logo, full-page interior ad, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.
Includes 4 Gala tickets and recognition as our Silver Sponsor.
Benefits: inclusion in social media and email campaigns, logo on website and signage, looping event video logo, half-page interior ad, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.
Includes 2 Gala tickets and recognition as our Bronze Sponsor.
Benefits: inclusion in social media and email campaigns, logo on website and signage, looping event video logo, quarter-page ad, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.
Includes 2 Gala tickets and recognition as our Steel Sponsor.
Benefits: inclusion in social media and email campaigns, logo on website and signage, looping event video logo, name listing in the journal, printed invitation logo, and on-stage recognition.
