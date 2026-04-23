Music & Mimosas Fest

About this event
One Day Admission.
One Day Admission.
Two Day Admission.
One Day Admission.
Membership status will be verified.
One Day Admission.
Membership status will be verified.
Two Day Admission.
Membership status will be verified.
One Day Admission.
Reserved Seating.
One Day Admission.
Reserved Seating.
One Day Admission.
Reserved Seating.
One Day Admission.
Reserved Seating.
One Day Admission.
Best Seating.
Complimentary bottle of Prosecco.
One Day Admission.
Best Seating.
Complimentary bottle of Prosecco.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!