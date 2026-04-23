Nashville Black Music Association

Hosted by

Nashville Black Music Association

About this event

Music & Mimosas Fest

715 Main St A

Nashville, TN 37206, USA

General Admission- FRIDAY
$35

One Day Admission.

General Admission- SATURDAY
$35

One Day Admission.

Weekend Pass
$60

Two Day Admission.

Member Admission- FRIDAY
$25
Members only

One Day Admission.

Membership status will be verified.


Member Admission- SATURDAY
$25
Members only

One Day Admission.

Membership status will be verified.

Member Weekend Pass
$45
Members only

Two Day Admission.

Membership status will be verified.

The Fizzy Fusion Table Package- FRIDAY
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One Day Admission.

Reserved Seating.

The Fizzy Fusion Table Package- SATURDAY
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One Day Admission.

Reserved Seating.

The Bubbly Beat Table Package FRIDAY
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One Day Admission.

Reserved Seating.

The Bubbly Beat Table Package- SATURDAY
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One Day Admission.

Reserved Seating.

The Pop Party Table Package- FRIDAY
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One Day Admission.

Best Seating.

Complimentary bottle of Prosecco.

The Pop Party Table Package- SATURDAY
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One Day Admission.

Best Seating.

Complimentary bottle of Prosecco.

Add a donation for Nashville Black Music Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!