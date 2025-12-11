Hosted by

Ponaganset Music Parents Association Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Ponaganset Music Parents Association Inc

$

Sales closed

Music & Movies of the Decades Trivi-oke

137 Anan Wade Rd

North Scituate, RI 02857, USA

General Admission Team Entry
$20

$20.00 entry for a team of up to 4 players!


Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.


Popcorn, candy, and water will be available for purchase during the event

Cheese Pizza
$19

Have dinner delivered to your table! Large cheese pizza from DePetrillos. Pizza must be paid for in advance.

Pepperoni Pizza
$20

Have dinner delivered to your table! Large pepperoni pizza from DePetrillos. Pizza must be paid for in advance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!