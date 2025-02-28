Music and Storytelling Conference: Participant Registration
Registration for Current Students - Regular
$75
For Current Students Only (ID required at all events). Full access to all conference events including feedback sessions and discussions. This includes two concerts, one evening social, and more than 5 sessions with multiple speakers, panel discussions, and seminars!
Note: 1 Registration per Person (attendee lists will be checked at all conference events)
For Current Students Only (ID required at all events). Full access to all conference events including feedback sessions and discussions. This includes two concerts, one evening social, and more than 5 sessions with multiple speakers, panel discussions, and seminars!
Note: 1 Registration per Person (attendee lists will be checked at all conference events)
Registration for Professionals and Audiences - Regular
$100
For Music Professionals and Audiences. Full access to all conference events including feedback sessions and discussions. This includes two concerts, one evening social, and more than 5 sessions with multiple speakers, panel discussions, and seminars!
For Music Professionals and Audiences. Full access to all conference events including feedback sessions and discussions. This includes two concerts, one evening social, and more than 5 sessions with multiple speakers, panel discussions, and seminars!
Add a donation for Soundbox Ventures Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!