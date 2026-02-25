Music Bingo Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Exact game to be confirmed once the playoffs schedule has been released. Amazing seats in Lodge 17, row 4!! Valued at $1,500.
Starting bid
Have your child spend the day as Principal of the Luce with Principal Lamour! There will be two winners for this item, so the top two bidders will win.
Starting bid
Have members of the Canton Fire Department pick your student up from home and drive them to school in a fire truck! A truly priceless experience!
Starting bid
Get e free week of camp at Canton Academy this summer, including extended day!! A $200 value.
Starting bid
A family photography session with Kelly Janjua (KJ Photographs) at a mutually agreed upon location and date! You will receive a 30-minute photo session with a gallery of 30+ edited images with printing rights. A $350 value.
Starting bid
One spring registration for Canton Little League (next season)! A $225 value.
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