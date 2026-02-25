Dean S Luce School Capt Inc

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Dean S Luce School Capt Inc

About this event

Music Bingo Silent Auction

2 Tickets to a Round 1 Playoff Game for the Boston Celtics item
2 Tickets to a Round 1 Playoff Game for the Boston Celtics
$200

Starting bid

Exact game to be confirmed once the playoffs schedule has been released. Amazing seats in Lodge 17, row 4!! Valued at $1,500.

Principal for the Day with Principal Lamour item
Principal for the Day with Principal Lamour
$25

Starting bid

Have your child spend the day as Principal of the Luce with Principal Lamour! There will be two winners for this item, so the top two bidders will win.

Ride to School in a Fire Truck! item
Ride to School in a Fire Truck!
$50

Starting bid

Have members of the Canton Fire Department pick your student up from home and drive them to school in a fire truck! A truly priceless experience!

Free week of camp at Canton Academy (+Extended day) item
Free week of camp at Canton Academy (+Extended day)
$50

Starting bid

Get e free week of camp at Canton Academy this summer, including extended day!! A $200 value.

One Free Family Photo Session with KJ Photographs item
One Free Family Photo Session with KJ Photographs
$75

Starting bid

A family photography session with Kelly Janjua (KJ Photographs) at a mutually agreed upon location and date! You will receive a 30-minute photo session with a gallery of 30+ edited images with printing rights. A $350 value.

2027 Registration for Canton Little League item
2027 Registration for Canton Little League
$50

Starting bid

One spring registration for Canton Little League (next season)! A $225 value.

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