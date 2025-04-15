Music Bingo Sponsorship

Event Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the event as well as your business name and logo on all promotional materials for the event, on our social media and website as the Event Sponsor, promotional materials for your company may be distributed at the event.
Round Sponsor
$150
Sponsorship Includes business name and logo posted on our social media sites as a round sponsor, business name announced and shown at the beginning of one round. Promotional materials can be placed on one table.
Prize Sponsor
$25
Prize sponsorship will include your business name and logo on a banner at the prize table, a mention on our social media, and announced as a sponsor during the event.
Add a donation for Atlas Youth Outreach
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!