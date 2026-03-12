Music Bingo Sponsorships

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About this event
$
Includes 2 admission tickets and your name and logo on the sponsor's display
Includes 2 admission tickets, your name and logo on the sponsor's display, plus space on the sponsor table to display materials
Includes 2 admission tickets, your name and logo on the sponsor's display, space on the sponsor table to display materials, and your name/logo on the bingo cards
Includes admission to the event and silent auction, including food & your choice of 1 bingo card for 1 genre of music! (Additional genres and cards available!) **Note: each card will include 3-4 games.
Includes admission and food
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