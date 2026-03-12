Solas Rescue
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Solas Rescue

Hosted by

Solas Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

Music Bingo Sponsorships

1120 Willow Dr

Carter Lake, IA 51510, USA

Add a donation for Solas Rescue

$

Sponsorship - Litter Lover Level
$100

Includes 2 admission tickets and your name and logo on the sponsor's display

Sponsorship - Kitten Chow Level
$250

Includes 2 admission tickets, your name and logo on the sponsor's display, plus space on the sponsor table to display materials

Sponsorship - Ultimate Cat Lover
$500

Includes 2 admission tickets, your name and logo on the sponsor's display, space on the sponsor table to display materials, and your name/logo on the bingo cards

Adult Admission (18+), including food & choice of 1 genre
$25

Includes admission to the event and silent auction, including food & your choice of 1 bingo card for 1 genre of music! (Additional genres and cards available!) **Note: each card will include 3-4 games.

Child Ticket (under 18)
$5

Includes admission and food

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!