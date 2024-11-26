Brigham City Fine Arts

Hosted by

Brigham City Fine Arts

About this event

Music Classes Registration

58 S 100 W

Brigham City, UT 84302

Vocal Performance Group with T-Shirt item
Vocal Performance Group with T-Shirt
$70
Grades K-4 February 6 - May 15 Taught on Thursdays at 4-5 pm Join this fun vocal group for students in grades K-4! Young singers will learn basic vocal techniques, rhythm, and group performance skills through fun songs and musical activities. This class is perfect for building confidence and discovering the joy of singing in a supportive environment. Instructor: Susan Neidert
Vocal Performance Group no T-Shirt item
Vocal Performance Group no T-Shirt
$60
Grades K-4 February 6 - May 15 Taught on Thursdays at 4-5 pm Join this fun vocal group for students in grades K-4! Young singers will learn basic vocal techniques, rhythm, and group performance skills through fun songs and musical activities. This class is perfect for building confidence and discovering the joy of singing in a supportive environment. Instructor: Susan Neidert
Add a donation for Brigham City Fine Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!