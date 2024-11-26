Music Classes Registration

Grades K-4 February 6 - May 15 Taught on Thursdays at 4-5 pm Join this fun vocal group for students in grades K-4! Young singers will learn basic vocal techniques, rhythm, and group performance skills through fun songs and musical activities. This class is perfect for building confidence and discovering the joy of singing in a supportive environment. Instructor: Susan Neidert

