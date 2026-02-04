Music Classes + Workshops

Offered by
ages 7 to adult
Tuesdays, between 6-9
Nov. 18 & 25; Dec. 2, 9 & 16; Jan. 6 & 13
Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.
High School to Adult
Wednesdays, 4:00-4:45
1/21-2/11
Handbell Classes run in 4 week sessions on Wednesdays. Explore the resonant tones of handbell while learning the basics of reading music, rhythm, and ensemble playing.
Class size limited to 11.
Classes for music readers will follow.
Middle School and up
Wednesdays, 5:00-5:30
1/21-2/11
Hand Chime Classes run in 4 week sessions on Wednesdays. Explore the world of music through the warm, resonant tones of hand chime. This is an excellent introduction into making music for beginners in an ensemble.
Class size limited to 10
Classes for music readers will follow.
For Rising 1st and 2nd Graders
Who already own a Toot Flute
Mondays, 3:45-4:30 pm
10/14 – 11/18
These classes introduce rising 1st and 2nd graders to the basics of music through flute playing. Classes focus on flute sound production on the Toot Flute in addition to rhythmic concepts and music symbols taught through fun activities and games.
Class is limited to 5 students.
For Rising 1st and 2nd Graders
Class Fee Includes a Toot Flute!
Mondays, 3:45-4:30 pm
10/14 – 11/18
These classes introduce rising 1st and 2nd graders to the basics of music through flute playing. Classes focus on flute sound production on the Toot Flute in addition to rhythmic concepts and music symbols taught through fun activities and games.
Class is limited to 5 students.
