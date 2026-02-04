Crozet Arts

Offered by

Crozet Arts

Music Classes + Workshops

Guitar or Ukulele - 20 Minute Private Lessons- Tuesdays
$193

ages 7 to adult

Tuesdays, between 6-9

Nov. 18 & 25; Dec. 2, 9 & 16; Jan. 6 & 13


Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.

Guitar or Ukulele - 20 Minute Private Lessons- Thursdays
$193

ages 7 to adult

Thursdays, between 6-9: Nov. 20; Dec. 4, 11 & 18; Jan. 8, 15 & 22


Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.

Guitar or Ukulele - 30 Minute Private Lessons - Tuesdays
$286

ages 7 to adult

Tuesdays, between 6-9

Nov. 18 & 25; Dec. 2, 9 & 16; Jan. 6 & 13


Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.

Guitar or Ukulele - 30 Minute Private Lessons - Thursdays
$286

ages 7 to adult

Thursdays, between 6-9

Nov. 20; Dec. 4, 11 & 18; Jan. 8, 15 & 22


Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.

Guitar or Ukulele - 30 Minute Semi-Private Lessons-Tuesdays
$216

ages 7 to adult

Tuesdays, between 6-9

Nov. 18 & 25; Dec. 2, 9 & 16; Jan. 6 & 13


Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.

Guitar or Ukulele - 30 Minute Semi-Private Lessons-Thursdays
$216

ages 7 to adult

Thursdays, between 6-9

Nov. 20; Dec. 4, 11 & 18; Jan. 8, 15 & 22


Guitar or Ukulele lessons run in 7 week sessions on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6pm and 9pm. Instructor will reach out after registration to confirm time. Get in touch at [email protected] before registering if you have scheduling questions.

Handbell Class - For Non-Music Readers
$80

High School to Adult

Wednesdays, 4:00-4:45

1/21-2/11


Handbell Classes run in 4 week sessions on Wednesdays. Explore the resonant tones of handbell while learning the basics of reading music, rhythm, and ensemble playing.


Class size limited to 11.

Classes for music readers will follow.

Handbell Class - For Non-Music Readers - 65+ Wisdom Discount
$60

High School to Adult

Wednesdays, 4:00-4:45

1/21-2/11


Handbell Classes run in 4 week sessions on Wednesdays. Explore the resonant tones of handbell while learning the basics of reading music, rhythm, and ensemble playing.


Class size limited to 11

Hand Chime Class - For Non-Music Readers (Copy)
$80

Middle School and up

Wednesdays, 5:00-5:30

1/21-2/11


Hand Chime Classes run in 4 week sessions on Wednesdays. Explore the world of music through the warm, resonant tones of hand chime. This is an excellent introduction into making music for beginners in an ensemble.


Class size limited to 10

Classes for music readers will follow.

KinderFlute Class – 5-week Group Class
$150

For Rising 1st and 2nd Graders

Who already own a Toot Flute


Mondays, 3:45-4:30 pm

10/14 – 11/18


These classes introduce rising 1st and 2nd graders to the basics of music through flute playing. Classes focus on flute sound production on the Toot Flute in addition to rhythmic concepts and music symbols taught through fun activities and games.

Class is limited to 5 students.

KinderFlute Class – 5-week Group Class
$180

For Rising 1st and 2nd Graders

Class Fee Includes a Toot Flute!


Mondays, 3:45-4:30 pm

10/14 – 11/18


These classes introduce rising 1st and 2nd graders to the basics of music through flute playing. Classes focus on flute sound production on the Toot Flute in addition to rhythmic concepts and music symbols taught through fun activities and games.

Class is limited to 5 students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!