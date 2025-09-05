Congressional Chorus

Music Fees – 2025/26

Music Fees - Fall 2025
$50

All your sheet music for WE ARE PHOENIX. This fee also helps us pay for practice tracks, performance licenses, and other essential production costs.

Music Fees - Winter 2026
$50

All your sheet music for BRITISH INVASION, AMERICAN STORY. This fee also helps us pay for practice tracks, performance licenses, and other essential production costs.

Music Fees - Spring 2026
$50

All your sheet music for THE SUM OF US & SING DEMOCRACY 250. This fee also helps us pay for practice tracks, performance licenses, and other essential production costs.

