Music for 18 and Bent Frequency's Underscore Concert

Thank you for your RSVP. Your RSVP allows you to enter the hall 30 minutes prior to the performance to secure seating.

Please note that all seating is first come, first served. At 15 minutes before the start of the performance, doors will open to guests on the waitlist, and any remaining seats will be released.

We encourage you to arrive early to ensure the best possible seating.





Ticket RSVP's are free and are limited to 4 tickets per person. We are thrilled to offer this event free of charge for all, but welcome donations of any amount (fully tax deductible!). Your donation does more than support music, it enables us to create events that are accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances. Donations for this event will benefit all ensembles performing.







