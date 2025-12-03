La Redoma, Inc.

Hosted by

La Redoma, Inc.

About this event

Benefit Concert with David Stükenberg and Josh Masters.

20434 Kuykendahl Rd

Spring, TX 77379, USA

General Admission
$65

Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Friend - Backing the cause
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Friend – Backing the cause

Seat tickets for 2 guests

2 drink tickets

Name recognition in print at the event and follow-up publications.


Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Believer - Spreading the message
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Believer – Spreading the message

Seat tickets for 4 guests

4 drink tickets

Name and logo recognition in print at the event and follow-up publications.


Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Partner - Walking the talk
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Partner – Walking the talk

Seat tickets for 6 guests

6 drink tickets

Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, websites, & social media


Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Champion– Leading and inspiring others
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Champion – Leading and inspiring others

Priority entry – Valet parking

One reserved Premier table, front row side of stage seating 6 guests

6 drink tickets

Quarter page ad in event program

Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, website, & social media


Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Guardian– Ensuring success
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Guardian – Ensuring success

Priority entry – Valet parking

One reserved Premier table, front row side of stage seating 6 guests

6 drink tickets

Half page ad in event program

Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, websites, & social media


Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Hero - Making a lasting impact
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Hero - Making a lasting impact

Priority entry – Valet parking

One reserved Premier table, front center of stage – seating 6 guests

Named reserved table/logo

12 drink tickets

Full page ad in event program

Brand recognition at entrance of event and logo signage

Verbal recognition during event program

Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, website, & social media


Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar

Door opens at 5:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Dress code business casual

Add a donation for La Redoma, Inc.

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