Benefit Concert with David Stükenberg and Josh Masters.

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About this event
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
Friend – Backing the cause
Seat tickets for 2 guests
2 drink tickets
Name recognition in print at the event and follow-up publications.
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
Believer – Spreading the message
Seat tickets for 4 guests
4 drink tickets
Name and logo recognition in print at the event and follow-up publications.
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
Partner – Walking the talk
Seat tickets for 6 guests
6 drink tickets
Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, websites, & social media
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
Champion – Leading and inspiring others
Priority entry – Valet parking
One reserved Premier table, front row side of stage seating 6 guests
6 drink tickets
Quarter page ad in event program
Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, website, & social media
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
Guardian – Ensuring success
Priority entry – Valet parking
One reserved Premier table, front row side of stage seating 6 guests
6 drink tickets
Half page ad in event program
Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, websites, & social media
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
Hero - Making a lasting impact
Priority entry – Valet parking
One reserved Premier table, front center of stage – seating 6 guests
Named reserved table/logo
12 drink tickets
Full page ad in event program
Brand recognition at entrance of event and logo signage
Verbal recognition during event program
Name/logo recognition at event, on all printed materials, website, & social media
Enjoy an evening of music with a buffet of appetizers before the show and a cash bar
Door opens at 5:30 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
Dress code business casual
$
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