Music Marathon Silent Auction

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MPR on Santa Teresa High School
Starting bid
Advantage driving school generously donated a beginners drivers package.
This package contains 3 driving lessons of 2 hours each and the full online driver's ed course.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.
Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.
If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.
Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.
Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.
If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.
Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Santa Teresa Golf Club has generously donated a round of golf for a party of 4.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Trader Joe's has generously donated a collection of semi healthy snacks in one of their world famous PB&J reusable tote bags.
This is a price not to be missed.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Lazy Dog Almaden Expressway has generously donated (multiple) $100 gift cards. If you were not lucky enough to win one in the raffle, there are more for sale here.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Lazy Dog Almaden Expressway has generously donated (multiple) $100 gift cards. If you were not lucky enough to win one in the raffle, there are more for sale here.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Lazy Dog Almaden Expressway has generously donated (multiple) $100 gift cards. If you were not lucky enough to win one in the raffle, there are more for sale here.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.
100% of proceeds benefit STMAA
Starting bid
Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.
Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.
If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.
Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.
20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO
Starting bid
Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.
Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.
If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.
Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.
20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO
Starting bid
STHS yearbook for 2026.
20% of profits benefits STMAA
30% of profits benefits PTO
50% of profits benefits Yearbook Club.
Starting bid
STHS yearbook for 2026.
20% of profits benefits STMAA
30% of profits benefits PTO
50% of profits benefits Yearbook Club.
Starting bid
Advantage Driving School generously donated a beginners drivers package.
This package contains 3 driving lessons of 2 hours each and the full online driver's ed course.
20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO
Starting bid
Authentic autographed 5x7 photo of Landen Roupp.
20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO
Starting bid
Alex Nedeljkovic (#33) has signed this SJ Sharks puck.
20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO
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