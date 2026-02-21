Hosted by

Santa Teresa Music and Arts Association

About this event

Sales closed

Music Marathon Silent Auction

Pick-up location

MPR on Santa Teresa High School

Advantage Driving School Package ($525) item
Advantage Driving School Package ($525)
$400

Starting bid

Advantage driving school generously donated a beginners drivers package.

This package contains 3 driving lessons of 2 hours each and the full online driver's ed course.

100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless) item
Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless)
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.

Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.

If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.

Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.

100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless) item
Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless)
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.

Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.

If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.

Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.

100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Round of Golf (up to $316) item
Round of Golf (up to $316)
$75

Starting bid

Santa Teresa Golf Club has generously donated a round of golf for a party of 4.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Ultimate Snack Pack for Teenagers ($55) item
Ultimate Snack Pack for Teenagers ($55) item
Ultimate Snack Pack for Teenagers ($55)
$30

Starting bid

Trader Joe's has generously donated a collection of semi healthy snacks in one of their world famous PB&J reusable tote bags.
This is a price not to be missed.

100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Lazy Dog - $100 gift card item
Lazy Dog - $100 gift card
$60

Starting bid

Lazy Dog Almaden Expressway has generously donated (multiple) $100 gift cards. If you were not lucky enough to win one in the raffle, there are more for sale here.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Lazy Dog - $100 gift card item
Lazy Dog - $100 gift card
$60

Starting bid

Lazy Dog Almaden Expressway has generously donated (multiple) $100 gift cards. If you were not lucky enough to win one in the raffle, there are more for sale here.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Lazy Dog - $100 gift card item
Lazy Dog - $100 gift card
$60

Starting bid

Lazy Dog Almaden Expressway has generously donated (multiple) $100 gift cards. If you were not lucky enough to win one in the raffle, there are more for sale here.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Ramen Champ - $50 gift card item
Ramen Champ - $50 gift card
$30

Starting bid

Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Ramen Champ - $50 gift card item
Ramen Champ - $50 gift card
$30

Starting bid

Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Ramen Champ - $50 gift card item
Ramen Champ - $50 gift card
$30

Starting bid

Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

Ramen Champ - $50 gift card item
Ramen Champ - $50 gift card
$30

Starting bid

Ramen Champ has generously donated (multiple) $50 gift cards.
For a romantic dinner, a quick lunch or a get together with the friends, Ramen Champ is a great local spot to go and enjoy your meal.


100% of proceeds benefit STMAA

[PTO] Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless) item
[PTO] Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless)
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.

Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.

If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.

Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.

20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO

[PTO] Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless) item
[PTO] Set of 4 Graduation Tickets (priceless)
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.

Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.

If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.

Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.

20% of proceeds benefit STMAA
80% of proceeds benefit PTO

[PTO] Yearbook ($95) item
[PTO] Yearbook ($95)
$60

Starting bid

STHS yearbook for 2026.


20% of profits benefits STMAA
30% of profits benefits PTO
50% of profits benefits Yearbook Club.

[PTO] Yearbook ($95) item
[PTO] Yearbook ($95)
$60

Starting bid

STHS yearbook for 2026.


20% of profits benefits STMAA
30% of profits benefits PTO
50% of profits benefits Yearbook Club.

[PTO] Advantage Driving School Package ($525) item
[PTO] Advantage Driving School Package ($525)
$400

Starting bid

Advantage Driving School generously donated a beginners drivers package.

This package contains 3 driving lessons of 2 hours each and the full online driver's ed course.

20% of proceeds benefit STMAA

80% of proceeds benefit PTO

[PTO] SF Giants Autographed Photo item
[PTO] SF Giants Autographed Photo
$40

Starting bid

Authentic autographed 5x7 photo of Landen Roupp.


20% of proceeds benefit STMAA

80% of proceeds benefit PTO

[PTO] SJ Sharks Autographed Hockey Puck item
[PTO] SJ Sharks Autographed Hockey Puck item
[PTO] SJ Sharks Autographed Hockey Puck
$40

Starting bid

Alex Nedeljkovic (#33) has signed this SJ Sharks puck.


20% of proceeds benefit STMAA

80% of proceeds benefit PTO

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!