Music Marathon Silent Auction

Celebrate with the class of 2026. Graduation tickets to allow more visitors for your senior.



Students will be given 2 tickets to invite family or friends. Students will be able to purchase an additional 6 tickets for access to the graduation ceremony for Santa Teresa High School class of 2026.



If your senior wants to extend their crowd, these tickets can be used for that.



Note: Winner will receive tickets at the same time as all other tickets are distributed to seniors. The winner of the ticket package will be contacted and asked for the name of the senior to attach these tickets to.



100% of proceeds benefit STMAA