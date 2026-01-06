Music Matters Virtual Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by: Edwardsville Lions Choice Lion's Choice
$80 value
Starting bid
Donated by: Fahlo Cheetah Tracking Bracelet | The Sprint Bracelet | Fahlo SPOTTED: the fastest mammal on Earth! Created in partnership with Cheetah Conservation Fund, each cheetah tracking bracelet unlocks an interactive map and helps Fahlo support their conservation in Namibia.
Starting bid
Donated by: FAHLO Shark Tracking Bracelet | The Voyage Bracelet | Fahlo Shark
Dive in with sharks! Created in partnership with Saving the Blue, each shark bracelet unlocks an interactive tracking map and helps Fahlo support their conservation.
Every Fahlo tracking experience includes the Fahlo Protection Ping™. This indicates each animal’s unique path may be live, delayed, or historical based on required safety protocol in accordance with our nonprofit partners.
While the experience of following an animal’s journey remains the same for you, we work behind the scenes with our partners to ensure this experience is presented in a way that keeps the animals safe, one step or splash at a time.
Starting bid
Donated by: Fahlo Save The Elephants with Fahlo
White Howlite-STE Edition Elephant Tracking Bracelet (SOLD OUT)
Created in partnership with Save the Elephants, each elephant bracelet unlocks an interactive tracking map and helps Fahlo support their conservation.Save the Elephants (STE) uses GPS tracking equipment to better understand elephant movements and behavior. As the human population grows across Africa and the landscape gets increasingly crowded, this tracking data is key to defining and protecting habitats and the corridors that link areas used by both elephants and other wildlife. To date, STE has tracked over 900 elephants!
Starting bid
Donated by: Fahlo Wolf Tracking Bracelet | The Scout Bracelet | Fahlo
Come run with the pack! Created in partnership with AZA SAFE: Saving Animals from Extinction Red Wolf, each wolf bracelet unlocks an interactive tracking map and helps Fahlo support their conservation.
Starting bid
Donated by: Fahlo Red Panda Tracking Bracelet | The Dash Bracelet | Fahlo
Fahlo Red Panda Tracking Bracelet
Get your mountain gear ready, we’re heading to the Himalayas! Created in partnership with AZA’s SAFE Saving Animals From Extinction Red Panda and Red Panda Network, each tracking bracelet unlocks an interactive map and helps Fahlo support red panda conservation in Nepal.
Starting bid
$50 value
Add sparkle to their tech with this Playzoom Kids smartwatch & earbuds set, featuring fun features like games, a camera, and a vibrant matching look.
FEATURES
Starting bid
$50 value
Add pazazz to their tech with this Playzoom Kids smartwatch & earbuds set, featuring fun features like games, a camera, and a vibrant matching look.
FEATURES
Starting bid
Donated by: Alton Farm and Home Farm & Home
$140 value
Outdoor Revival Rugged Cooler, Teal Blue
Built for adventure, the Outdoor Revival™ 20 QT Rugged Hard Cooler is designed to keep your drinks ice-cold for up to 4 days in 95°F heat. Its roto-molded construction is made for durability, while the locking carry handle with a padded grip ensures easy transport. Holding up to 24 cans (without ice), it’s perfect for weekend trips, tailgates, and outdoor escapades. Durable, easy-open latches keep everything secure, while corner lock plates double as bottle openers for added convenience. The ice pack lock-in lid enhances cooling performance, and for anglers, the molded-in ruler on the lid makes measuring the day’s catch a breeze. Whether you’re deep in the wilderness or just enjoying a backyard barbecue, the Outdoor Revival™ 20 QT Rugged Hard Cooler is built to keep things cold, secure, and adventure ready.
Product Features:
Product Dimensions: 21.6″ L X 14.5″ W X 15.2″ H
Starting bid
$60 value
Liz Claiborne Straw Woven Beige And White Floral Bag
Wear 2 ways, Handheld or Crossbody.
Starting bid
$60 Value
This collection is comprised of the Coraline goodies you've always dreamed of:
Coraline Key Chain Glow-In-the-Dark Shoulder bag
Coraline Wybie & Coraline Best Friend Bead Bracelet Set
Coraline Other World Key Bracelet
Starting bid
$39 value
This basket is a perfect gift for focusing on fostering early literacy and bonding, with options like:
Starting bid
$95 value
Get ready for the ultimate Independence Day celebration with this massive "4th of July Fun" basket! Whether you’re heading to the park or hosting in your backyard, this lot has everything you need for a festive summer gathering.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Value $35
Kate Spade x Target Plaid Knit Crossbody/Tote Bag
Starting bid
$60 value
Wicked: For Good x Katie Kime Comforter Set Twin size and Full size sheet set
Starting bid
$75 value
This array of blue themed Christmas decor is perfect for creating a "Winter Wonderland" theme that transitions beautifully from Christmas into the snowy months of January.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: Advanced Auto Parts-Alton & Gorilla Express-Godfrey
$165 value
Gorilla Express Harambe Wash 3 Month Unlimited Membership & The Armor All 9 Piece Ultimate Car Care Bucket contains products that clean, chine and protect your car.
Items Include:
Starting bid
$75 value
This elegant Scentsy package features the beautiful Scentsy Blossom Warmer, designed to add a soft, decorative glow to any room while filling it with your favorite fragrance.
This lot also includes two Scentsy Bars to get you started:
Starting bid
$120 Value
Hit the road with this essential gear package for your next adventure. This lot includes:
Starting bid
$60 value
A complete set of pink-themed place settings made for little hands and big imaginations.
Starting bid
$25 value
Unleash their inner explorer! This Play-Doh Safari Set is a ticket to a wild world of imagination. This lot provides hours of screen-free, hands-on fun for your favorite little artist.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
By NVisible Designs, Andrew Schrumpf
$30 Value
This 3D-printed dragon and egg set features 2 highly detailed, articulated dragons nestled inside a textured design egg. These items are popular as fidget gadgets, unique desk decor, and imaginative, safe, eco-friendly gifts for fantasy enthusiasts.
This lot includes an articulated 3D Printed Egg and 2 Dragons.
Starting bid
$40 value
Your little one will enjoy many hours of creative play with this soft plush play set.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
$ 28 value
This hand-tooled one-of-a-kind creation from SRS Artisan, features beautifully banded carnelian for a bold pop of color and crisp white howlite for a modern contrast. Strung on high-quality poly-waxed cord for maximum durability and water resistance, this piece is finished with shimmering Czech glass beads to catch the light from every angle.
Starting bid
$65 value
This stunning silver-toned pendant, by David L Bailey of Inspired Jewelry art, features the legendary "Bird that devours men," a famous piece of Alton, Illinois folklore. The detailed Piasa Bird emblem is set against a sleek black cord necklace, offering a bold, contemporary way to wear local history.
Starting bid
$28 value
This 2 piece Napier bracelet and earring set is the perfect edition to any outfit.
Starting bid
$36 value
This stunning gold-tone link bracelet from the iconic Monet jewelry house, famous for its timeless quality and luxurious finish, features an array of brilliant, multi-colored jewels that sparkle with every movement.
Starting bid
$50 value
Celebrate in style! Whether you're marking an anniversary or hosting a 'fancy' Friday night, this Silver Bow & Hearts lot brings the glamour. From the sparkling flutes to the darling heart-shaped server, it’s everything you need for a perfectly polished toast.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
$250 value
A beautiful opportunity to own an original piece of local art while supporting the music programs of Alton. Painted by ABOB Parent, Mark Hilgert, this piece showcases rich textures and the classic depth that only oil paints can provide. This piece is ready for immediate display in your home or office.
18x24 Oil on Canvas
Framed and ready to hang
Starting bid
$50 value
This T-Fal 5-Piece Fry Pan Set is a premium addition to any kitchen, perfect for home chefs looking for both high-performance searing and easy non-stick cleanup.
Includes:
Starting bid
$70 value
Give your kitchen a bow-tiful makeover! This curated lot blends practical sustainability with designer charm. From eco-friendly storage bags and a sleek bento box to the coordinated elegance of a 'Bow' linen collection, it’s a complete kitchen refresh in one beautiful bundle.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
"There is no trouble so great or grave that cannot be much diminished by a nice cup of tea." Bernard-Paul Heroux
This basket includes:
Starting bid
$250 value
"Where words leave off, music begins." — Heinrich Heine
The CT-S1 is a great-sounding, stylish, digital keyboard designed for anyone who’s ready to spread their wings. Its incredible sound quality makes it an ideal musical partner for beginners and seasoned players alike.
Starting bid
$70 value
Handmade by one of ABOB’s Olde Alton Craft Fair participants, this lot includes a handmade lavender and white checkered crochet blanket with a bear lovey, and a matching bear-themed baby beanie.
Starting bid
$55 value
These two charming, hand-stitched friends were crafted with incredible detail by a featured Olde Alton Craft Fair artisan, Ann Cacciotoli. Soft & Huggable, these one-of-a-kind plushies are made with premium yarn, making them the perfect companions for a nursery or a cozy shelf.
Starting bid
$45 Value
Celebrate a very special First Easter with this darling Carter’s bundle.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Donated By Rick Steves Rick Steves Europe
Value $25
Travel 'Through the Back Door' with this exclusive lot! Personally signed by the man himself, this copy of Europe 101 is your ticket to understanding the history and heart of Europe. Whether you’re planning a trip to Italy or just dreaming of Paris from your couch, Rick Steves has you covered. Bid now on this one-of-a-kind autographed treasure!
Starting bid
$35 Value
Handmade by one of ABOB’s Olde Alton Craft Fair participants, this bag holds everything you need plus more! This pickleball tote bag is so comfy to carry and holds shoes, towel, snacks and everything else you need to have with you for a fun day on the courts.
Starting bid
Take a seat and support the beat! This one-of-a-kind 'Music Matters' chair is a true ABOB treasure. Donated by a past bidder who knows exactly how much our music programs mean, this handcrafted piece is a beautiful reminder that music truly does matter in the lives of our students. Bid high on this unique piece of Alton history.
Starting bid
$100 value
A collection of classic games curated by your very own AHS Saxophone Section.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Auto Detailing Basket by AHS Percussion Section
$140 value
Turn your driveway into a professional detail shop! This wash kit has everything you need for a sunny Saturday car cleaning extravaganza.
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Car Wash Basket by AHS Percussion Section
$125 value
Skip the line at the carwash and turn your driveway into a professional spa for your vehicle!
Starting bid
AMS Orchestra
Value: $140
Relax and recharge with this wellness-focused bundle. It features a mix of pampering bath products, healthy treats, and a gift certificate to support your fitness journey.
Starting bid
Donated by: AMS Orchestras
Value $100
Starting bid
Donated by: AHS Flute Section
$180 value
Lights, Camera, SNACKS! Skip the expensive tickets and bring the theater home. This bundle has everything you need for a blockbuster family night—from the popcorn to the softest snuggle blanket!
Starting bid
Donated by: AHS Clarinet Section
Value: $100
Enjoy a complete Italian dinner night with this curated pasta-themed basket from the AHS Clarinet Section.
This lot includes:
Extras: Pastabilities meal planner, caramelized onion balsamic, and biscotti for dessert.
Starting bid
Value $150
Donated by: AHS Low Brass Section
Ready to soak up the sun? This massive bundle has everything you need for the ultimate beach day or backyard getaway. From active play to relaxation and refreshments, the AHS Low Brass Section has curated a "staycation" in a basket!
This lot includes
Starting bid
Donated by: AHS Orchestra
Value $225
$15 Bath & Body
$15 AMC
2-Casey’s Dozen Donuts
2-Casey’s Large Single Topping Pizza
4- Roxana Pool Children’s Passes
$40 Wal-Mart
$20 Walton Tools
Faxolis 1 Entree of your choice
2-AHS All Sports Passes for 2 2026/2027
Starting bid
Donated by Gorilla Carwash Godfrey Gorilla Express
$135 value
Never drive a dirty car again! This 3-month unlimited pass to Gorilla Car Wash is the ultimate treat for your vehicle. Whether you're battling spring pollen or just want that 'just-waxed' glow every day of the week, this lot is a clean-car lover’s dream. Bid high and sparkle on!
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: Amp Up Action Park Amp Up Action Park
$78 value
With this package you’ll get to experience high-energy fun! This St. Louis original action park includes high-speed go karts, three-level laser tag, a high ropes course, axe throwing and dozens of arcade games plus drink and dine options and an outdoor patio.
Starting bid
Donated by: holidayworld.com
$160 value
Where every day's a holiday! This package includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: BLUE DEVILS Drum Corp. Blue Devils
$300 value
DCI West 2026 is BACK at Stanford Stadium, bringing the biggest night of drum corps on the West Coast… plus a special guest appearance by the Bluecoats. The event is on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 4:00p.m.
This package includes:
Starting bid
St Louis Cardinals Tickets Official St. Louis Cardinals Website | MLB.com
$120 value
This lot features the Marty Pass package, a perfect gift for any baseball fan. This package includes:
Note: The voucher may be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026. While supplies last through the 2025 season. Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Donated by: Chicago Field Museum
$120 value
The Field Museum is a must-see destination while you're in Chicago. Where else can you meet Máximo the Titanosaur, the largest dinosaur ever discovered; experience SUE, the most complete and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered; descend into an ancient Egyptian tomb, and explore over 10,000 years of Chinese history and culture, all in one afternoon? With 4.6 billion years in one place, the Field Museum takes you to the farthest reaches of this incredible planet we live on. Stop by the Field Museum and unearth a truly must-see experience. Open daily 9am-5pm, last admission at 4pm.
This package includes:
*May be redeemed for day-of-tickets only. All tickets must be redeemed at the same time.
Starting bid
Donated by: Chicago Sky Basketball Chicago Sky WNBA
$320 value
The Chicago Sky is an American professional basketball team based in Chicago. The Sky compete in the Women's National Basketball Association as a member of the Eastern Conference.
This Package Includes: * 4 Tickets to see the Chicago Sky Basketball during the 2026 Season.
Starting bid
Donated by: Chicago Symphony Orchestra
$200 value
Founded in 1891, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is consistently hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world. The CSO commands a vast repertoire ranging from Baroque to contemporary, performing in over 150 concerts each year. Their world-famous sound is celebrated on best-selling recordings and in performances across the globe.
This Package Includes:
*Tickets are valid for use through June 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Donated by: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Chicago Shakespeare Theater
$ 280 value
Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) is a leading international theater company and the nation’s largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Edward Hall and Executive Director Kimberly Motes, the Regional Tony Award recipient is committed to creating vivid, entertaining theatrical experiences that invigorate and engage people of all ages and identities by illuminating the complexity, ambiguity, and wonder of our world. Each year, nearly a quarter of a million people experience CST’s artistry through more than 12 productions and 356 performances and events each year.
This package includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: The Magic House The Magic House
$60 value
The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that will engage all children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic.
This Package includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: Total Wine & More Total Wine
$600 value
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Starting bid
Donated by: Gateway Grizzlies Gateway Grizzlies
$68 value
Take me out to the ballgame! Grab your friends or family and head down to Sauget to cheer on the Grizzlies. With four seats and a summer full of home games to choose from, this is your ticket to the perfect 2026 summer night. Batter up!
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Gorilla Carwash Godfrey Gorilla Express
$135 value
Never drive a dirty car again! This 3-month unlimited pass to Gorilla Car Wash is the ultimate treat for your vehicle. Whether you're battling spring pollen or just want that 'just-waxed' glow every day of the week, this lot is a clean-car lover’s dream. Bid high and sparkle on!
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant Cooper's Hawk Winery
$60 value
Wine down in style! Take three of your favorite people to Cooper’s Hawk in St. Peters for a 'Wintry Luxe' tasting experience. From bold reds to crisp seasonal favorites, this guided tour through the vine is the perfect excuse for a sophisticated night out. Cheers to supporting the band!"
This lot includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: Chase Park Plaza Cinema Chase Park Plaza Cinema
$60 value
Movies are better at The Chase! Ditch the standard multiplex and step back in time to the golden age of cinema. With five passes to the legendary Chase Park Plaza, you’re not just seeing a movie—you’re experiencing a St. Louis tradition. Perfect for a family outing or a month of high-end date nights!
This lot includes:
Starting bid
$80 value
Let them run wild! Lava Island is the ultimate destination for active kids (and kids at heart). With four all-day passes, you can conquer the climbing walls, soar on the trampolines, and slide through the jungle all afternoon. It’s the perfect 'Hero Parent' gift for the next rainy day or birthday celebration!
This lot includes:
Starting bid
$50 value
Chef Mike and Nyla Hollis welcome you to their Fast Casual family restaurant! Here, you'll find no microwave ovens or freezers, just time-honored recipes cooked the traditional way with locally sourced ingredients.
Fresh Ingredient, Tasty Meals
No microwave. No freezer. No shortcuts.
When you come to Food A Fare, you can be confident that you're getting a meal made with only the freshest ingredients. We source as much locally as possible, and everything is made to order. That means no sitting around under heat lamps! Your food comes out super fast, and it's always delicious. So come on in and see what all the fuss is about! We know you'll love our food as much as we do.
This Package includes:
Starting bid
$80 value
Sweeten your entire 2026! Why settle for one cake when you can have one every month? This incredible lot fea