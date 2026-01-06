Hosted by

Alton Band & Orchestra Builders

About this event

Sales closed

Music Matters Virtual Auction 2026

Pick-up location

4200 Humbert Rd, Alton, IL 62002, USA

Lot #1 Lion's Choice item
Lot #1 Lion's Choice
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Edwardsville Lions Choice Lion's Choice

$80 value

  • Lion’s Choice Cooler Bag
  • 5 Free Mini Cone Wooden Tokens
  • Lion’s Choice Note Pad
  • Lion’s Choice Coaster
  • Lion’s Choice T-Shirt XL
  • 5.7 oz Lion’s Choice Famous Seasoning
  • Lion’s Choice Fry Squishy
  • Lion’s Choice Car Magnet
  • Lion’s Choice Glass
  • $25 Lion’s Choice Gift Card


Lot #2 Fahlo Cheetah item
Lot #2 Fahlo Cheetah
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Fahlo Cheetah Tracking Bracelet | The Sprint Bracelet | Fahlo SPOTTED: the fastest mammal on Earth! Created in partnership with Cheetah Conservation Fund, each cheetah tracking bracelet unlocks an interactive map and helps Fahlo support their conservation in Namibia.

Lot #3 Fahlo Saving the Blue Shark Bracelet item
Lot #3 Fahlo Saving the Blue Shark Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: FAHLO Shark Tracking Bracelet | The Voyage Bracelet | Fahlo Shark


Dive in with sharks! Created in partnership with Saving the Blue, each shark bracelet unlocks an interactive tracking map and helps Fahlo support their conservation.

Every Fahlo tracking experience includes the Fahlo Protection Ping™. This indicates each animal’s unique path may be live, delayed, or historical based on required safety protocol in accordance with our nonprofit partners.

While the experience of following an animal’s journey remains the same for you, we work behind the scenes with our partners to ensure this experience is presented in a way that keeps the animals safe, one step or splash at a time.


Lot #4: Fahlo Save The Elephants item
Lot #4: Fahlo Save The Elephants
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Fahlo Save The Elephants with Fahlo


White Howlite-STE Edition Elephant Tracking Bracelet (SOLD OUT) 


Created in partnership with Save the Elephants, each elephant bracelet unlocks an interactive tracking map and helps Fahlo support their conservation.Save the Elephants (STE) uses GPS tracking equipment to better understand elephant movements and behavior. As the human population grows across Africa and the landscape gets increasingly crowded, this tracking data is key to defining and protecting habitats and the corridors that link areas used by both elephants and other wildlife. To date, STE has tracked over 900 elephants!



Lot #5 The Scout Bracelet item
Lot #5 The Scout Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Fahlo  Wolf Tracking Bracelet | The Scout Bracelet | Fahlo


Come run with the pack! Created in partnership with AZA SAFE: Saving Animals from Extinction Red Wolf, each wolf bracelet unlocks an interactive tracking map and helps Fahlo support their conservation.

Lot #6 The Dash Bracelet item
Lot #6 The Dash Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Fahlo Red Panda Tracking Bracelet | The Dash Bracelet | Fahlo


Fahlo Red Panda Tracking Bracelet


Get your mountain gear ready, we’re heading to the Himalayas! Created in partnership with AZA’s SAFE Saving Animals From Extinction Red Panda and Red Panda Network, each tracking bracelet unlocks an interactive map and helps Fahlo support red panda conservation in Nepal.


Lot #7 Smart watch #1 item
Lot #7 Smart watch #1 item
Lot #7 Smart watch #1
$5

Starting bid

$50 value

Add sparkle to their tech with this Playzoom Kids smartwatch & earbuds set, featuring fun features like games, a camera, and a vibrant matching look.


FEATURES

  • Foster learning through play with STEM activities, time-telling, alarms, video recording, and more
  • Ready to use with built-in games and activities, no time-consuming setup needed
  • Store your child's favorite tunes on the watch, easily transfer songs via microUSB cable, and enjoy them anytime, anywhere
  • Capture selfies and videos effortlessly with the swivel camera, adding fun frames for creative shots
  • Enjoy audio bedtime stories for a calming nighttime routine, offering parents a break and kids a restful sleep
Lot #8 Smart watch #2 item
Lot #8 Smart watch #2 item
Lot #8 Smart watch #2
$5

Starting bid

$50 value

Add pazazz to their tech with this Playzoom Kids smartwatch & earbuds set, featuring fun features like games, a camera, and a vibrant matching look.


FEATURES

  • Foster learning through play with STEM activities, time-telling, alarms, video recording, and more
  • Ready to use with built-in games and activities, no time-consuming setup needed
  • Store your child's favorite tunes on the watch, easily transfer songs via microUSB cable, and enjoy them anytime, anywhere
  • Capture selfies and videos effortlessly with the swivel camera, adding fun frames for creative shots
  • Enjoy audio bedtime stories for a calming nighttime routine, offering parents a break and kids a restful sleep
Lot #9 Outdoor Revival item
Lot #9 Outdoor Revival item
Lot #9 Outdoor Revival
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Alton Farm and Home  Farm & Home

$140 value


Outdoor Revival Rugged Cooler, Teal Blue


Built for adventure, the Outdoor Revival™ 20 QT Rugged Hard Cooler is designed to keep your drinks ice-cold for up to 4 days in 95°F heat. Its roto-molded construction is made for durability, while the locking carry handle with a padded grip ensures easy transport. Holding up to 24 cans (without ice), it’s perfect for weekend trips, tailgates, and outdoor escapades. Durable, easy-open latches keep everything secure, while corner lock plates double as bottle openers for added convenience. The ice pack lock-in lid enhances cooling performance, and for anglers, the molded-in ruler on the lid makes measuring the day’s catch a breeze. Whether you’re deep in the wilderness or just enjoying a backyard barbecue, the Outdoor Revival™ 20 QT Rugged Hard Cooler is built to keep things cold, secure, and adventure ready.

Product Features:

  • Keeps ice up to 4 days at 95°F
  • Roto-molded construction
  • Holds up to 24 cans (without ice)
  • Locking carry handle with padded grip
  • Corner lock plates with bottle opener
  • Durable easy-open/close latches
  • Ice pack lock-in lid capable
  • Molded-in ruler on lid

Product Dimensions: 21.6″ L X 14.5″ W X 15.2″ H


Lot #10 Liz Claiborne Bag item
Lot #10 Liz Claiborne Bag item
Lot #10 Liz Claiborne Bag
$5

Starting bid

$60 value


Liz Claiborne Straw Woven Beige And White Floral Bag


Wear 2 ways, Handheld or Crossbody.

Lot #11 Coraline Jones! item
Lot #11 Coraline Jones! item
Lot #11 Coraline Jones!
$5

Starting bid

$60 Value


This collection is comprised of the Coraline goodies you've always dreamed of:


Coraline Key Chain Glow-In-the-Dark Shoulder bag


Coraline Wybie & Coraline Best Friend Bead Bracelet Set


Coraline Other World Key Bracelet

 



Lot #12 Baby’s Tiny Library item
Lot #12 Baby’s Tiny Library
$5

Starting bid

$39 value


This basket is a perfect gift for focusing on fostering early literacy and bonding, with options like:

  • Baby Signs
  • Easter Surprise
  • The Pout-Pout Fish
  • The Very Hungry Caterpillar Book & Plush


Lot #13 4th of July Fun Basket! item
Lot #13 4th of July Fun Basket!
$5

Starting bid

$95 value


Get ready for the ultimate Independence Day celebration with this massive "4th of July Fun" basket! Whether you’re heading to the park or hosting in your backyard, this lot has everything you need for a festive summer gathering.

This lot includes: 

  • Wireless Speaker
  • Picnic Blanket
  • Kabob Grill Basket
  • Chip & Dip Bowl
  • Red Metal Lantern
  • Croquet Set
  • Food Baskets & Liners
  • Heart Table Top Sign
  • Paper Banner
  • Confetti Popper
  • White Ice Bucket
Lot #14 Kate Spade item
Lot #14 Kate Spade item
Lot #14 Kate Spade
$5

Starting bid

Value $35


Kate Spade x Target Plaid Knit Crossbody/Tote Bag 



Lot #15 Wickedly Cute Bedding Set item
Lot #15 Wickedly Cute Bedding Set
$5

Starting bid

$60 value


Wicked: For Good x Katie Kime Comforter Set Twin size and Full size sheet set

  • "Pink and white gingham pattern adds a classic, cheerful touch Ruffled edges for a charming, feminine finish Soft microfiber fabric offers cozy comfort Lightweight warmth perfect for all seasons Machine washable for easy care Includes one comforter and matching sham(s) twin includes 1 shams
  • "Pink and white gingham pattern adds a classic, cheerful touch
  • Ruffled edges for a charming, feminine finish
  • Soft microfiber fabric offers cozy comfort
  • Lightweight warmth perfect for all seasons
  • Machine washable for easy care
  • Includes one comforter and matching sham(s)
  • Twin Size includes 1 shams
Lot #16 Blue Christmas item
Lot #16 Blue Christmas item
Lot #16 Blue Christmas
$5

Starting bid

$75 value


This array of blue themed Christmas decor is perfect for creating a "Winter Wonderland" theme that transitions beautifully from Christmas into the snowy months of January.


This lot includes: 

  • 2 Blue & White Stockings
  • 12 Glass/Metal Ornaments (heavy)
  • 4 Velvety Blue Ornaments
  • 2 Packs of Gift Tags
  • Velvety Ribbon
  • Ornament Hooks
  • Set of 2 Honeycomb Angels 



Lot #17 Car Care Bucket Advance Auto Parts and Gorilla Car item
Lot #17 Car Care Bucket Advance Auto Parts and Gorilla Car item
Lot #17 Car Care Bucket Advance Auto Parts and Gorilla Car
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Advanced Auto Parts-Alton  & Gorilla Express-Godfrey


$165 value


Gorilla Express Harambe Wash 3 Month Unlimited Membership & The Armor All 9 Piece Ultimate Car Care Bucket contains products that clean, chine and protect your car. 


Items Include: 

  • Car Wash
  • Cleaning Wipes
  • Glass Wipes
  • Protectant
  • Tire Foam
  • Wash Mit
  • Bucket & Lid
  • Vent Air Freshener


Lot #18 Scentsy Blossom item
Lot #18 Scentsy Blossom item
Lot #18 Scentsy Blossom item
Lot #18 Scentsy Blossom
$5

Starting bid

$75 value


This elegant Scentsy package features the beautiful Scentsy Blossom Warmer, designed to add a soft, decorative glow to any room while filling it with your favorite fragrance.

This lot also includes two Scentsy Bars to get you started:

  • Scentsy Blossom Warmer
  • Mystery Man Bar
  • Sunset & Sky Strawberry Bar
Lot #19 Ready to Ride item
Lot #19 Ready to Ride item
Lot #19 Ready to Ride
$5

Starting bid

$120 Value


Hit the road with this essential gear package for your next adventure. This lot includes:

  • Milwaukee Performance Black Small Tool Bag with Buffalo Nickel Snaps
  • 2 Quick Release Drink Holders
  • black leather cuff bracelet adorned with a silver Celtic knot heart. 
  • 2 Key Chains
  • Harley Davidson coozie 
Lot #20 The Ultimate "Fancy" Table item
Lot #20 The Ultimate "Fancy" Table item
Lot #20 The Ultimate "Fancy" Table
$5

Starting bid

$60 value


A complete set of pink-themed place settings made for little hands and big imaginations.

  • 2 place mats
  • 2 dish sets
  • 2 drink cups with straws
  • 6 Reusable storage bags
  • Adorable storage container
Lot #21 Playin’ in the Dough item
Lot #21 Playin’ in the Dough item
Lot #21 Playin’ in the Dough
$5

Starting bid

$25 value


Unleash their inner explorer! This Play-Doh Safari Set is a ticket to a wild world of imagination. This lot provides hours of screen-free, hands-on fun for your favorite little artist.


This lot includes: 

  • 2 Mini Safari Play Doh Sets
  • Fun Factory Starter Kit
Lot #22 Dragon Hatching Egg item
Lot #22 Dragon Hatching Egg item
Lot #22 Dragon Hatching Egg
$5

Starting bid

By NVisible Designs, Andrew Schrumpf


$30 Value


This 3D-printed dragon and egg set features 2 highly detailed, articulated dragons nestled inside a textured design egg. These items are popular as fidget gadgets, unique desk decor, and imaginative, safe, eco-friendly gifts for fantasy enthusiasts.


This lot includes an articulated 3D Printed Egg and 2 Dragons.


Lot #23 Candy Shop Play Set item
Lot #23 Candy Shop Play Set
$5

Starting bid

$40 value


Your little one will enjoy many hours of creative play with this soft plush play set. 


This lot includes:

  • Pillowfort the Candy Shop 12 piece Interactive Play Set 
  • Giggle Scope 5 Piece Chocolate Lovers Play Set 
  • Pillowfort Winter Treat Play Set 
Lot #24 Czeck Glass Bracelet by Sandy Shackelford item
Lot #24 Czeck Glass Bracelet by Sandy Shackelford item
Lot #24 Czeck Glass Bracelet by Sandy Shackelford
$5

Starting bid

$ 28 value 


This hand-tooled one-of-a-kind creation from SRS Artisan, features beautifully banded carnelian  for a bold pop of color and crisp white howlite for a modern contrast. Strung on high-quality poly-waxed cord for maximum durability and water resistance, this piece is finished with shimmering Czech glass beads to catch the light from every angle.



Lot #25 Legend of the Piasa item
Lot #25 Legend of the Piasa item
Lot #25 Legend of the Piasa
$5

Starting bid

$65 value


This stunning silver-toned pendant, by David L Bailey of Inspired Jewelry art, features the legendary "Bird that devours men," a famous piece of Alton, Illinois folklore. The detailed Piasa Bird emblem is set against a sleek black cord necklace, offering a bold, contemporary way to wear local history.



Lot #26 Napier item
Lot #26 Napier item
Lot #26 Napier
$5

Starting bid

$28 value 


This 2 piece Napier bracelet and earring set is the perfect edition to any outfit. 



Lot #27 Kaleidoscope of Color item
Lot #27 Kaleidoscope of Color item
Lot #27 Kaleidoscope of Color item
Lot #27 Kaleidoscope of Color
$5

Starting bid

$36 value


This stunning gold-tone link bracelet from the iconic Monet jewelry house, famous for its timeless quality and luxurious finish, features an array of brilliant, multi-colored jewels that sparkle with every movement.



Lot #28 Silver Bows item
Lot #28 Silver Bows
$5

Starting bid

$50 value


Celebrate in style! Whether you're marking an anniversary or hosting a 'fancy' Friday night, this Silver Bow & Hearts lot brings the glamour. From the sparkling flutes to the darling heart-shaped server, it’s everything you need for a perfectly polished toast.


This lot includes: 

  • 2 Glass Champagne Flutes 
  • Silver Bow Wine Stopper
  • Silver Bow Cheese Tool Set
  • Silver Bow Cocktail Picks 
  • Heart Shaped Ceramic Serveware



Lot #29 Lonely Crossing item
Lot #29 Lonely Crossing item
Lot #29 Lonely Crossing
$10

Starting bid

$250 value


A beautiful opportunity to own an original piece of local art while supporting the music programs of Alton. Painted by ABOB Parent, Mark Hilgert, this piece showcases rich textures and the classic depth that only oil paints can provide. This piece is ready for immediate display in your home or office. 


18x24 Oil on Canvas


Framed and ready to hang



Lot #30 Cookware Set item
Lot #30 Cookware Set
$5

Starting bid

$50 value


This T-Fal 5-Piece Fry Pan Set is a premium addition to any kitchen, perfect for home chefs looking for both high-performance searing and easy non-stick cleanup.

Includes: 

  • 8.5in. Pan with lid
  • 11in. Pan 
  • 12.5in. Pan with lid
Lot #31  Bow-tiful Bundle item
Lot #31  Bow-tiful Bundle
$5

Starting bid

$70 value


Give your kitchen a bow-tiful makeover! This curated lot blends practical sustainability with designer charm. From eco-friendly storage bags and a sleek bento box to the coordinated elegance of a 'Bow' linen collection, it’s a complete kitchen refresh in one beautiful bundle.


This lot includes:

  • Cutters
  • Spatula Set
  • Measuring Spoons and Cups
  • Bento Box
  • Bow Table Runner
  • Bow Kitchen Towels
  • 12 Reusable Storage Bag
Lot #32 Spring Tea item
Lot #32 Spring Tea
$5

Starting bid

"There is no trouble so great or grave that cannot be much diminished by a nice cup of tea." Bernard-Paul Heroux

This basket includes: 

  • 2 Threshold Tea Cup and Saucer Sets
  • Tea Pot
  • 2 Tea Towels
Lot #33 Keyboard item
Lot #33 Keyboard
$5

Starting bid

$250 value


"Where words leave off, music begins." — Heinrich Heine


The CT-S1 is a great-sounding, stylish, digital keyboard designed for anyone who’s ready to spread their wings. Its incredible sound quality makes it an ideal musical partner for beginners and seasoned players alike.






Lot #34 Welcome Sweet Little One item
Lot #34 Welcome Sweet Little One item
Lot #34 Welcome Sweet Little One
$5

Starting bid

$70 value


Handmade by one of ABOB’s Olde Alton Craft Fair participants, this lot includes a handmade lavender and white checkered crochet blanket with a bear lovey, and a matching bear-themed baby beanie.


  • Baby Blanket 42x37
  • Baby Hat
  • Bear
Lot #35 Warm & Sweet item
Lot #35 Warm & Sweet
$5

Starting bid

$55 value


These two charming, hand-stitched friends were crafted with incredible detail by a featured Olde Alton Craft Fair artisan, Ann Cacciotoli. Soft & Huggable, these one-of-a-kind plushies are made with premium yarn, making them the perfect companions for a nursery or a cozy shelf.


Lot #36  Baby’s First Easter item
Lot #36  Baby’s First Easter item
Lot #36  Baby’s First Easter
$5

Starting bid

$45 Value


Celebrate a very special First Easter with this darling Carter’s bundle. 


This lot includes:

  • Bath Whale Ring Toss
  • Carters Baby Bunny Hat
  • 2 Carters 3 month Onesis
  • Carters 3 month Footed Pajamas
Lot #37 European Travel item
Lot #37 European Travel
$5

Starting bid

Donated By Rick Steves Rick Steves Europe


Value $25


Travel 'Through the Back Door' with this exclusive lot! Personally signed by the man himself, this copy of Europe 101 is your ticket to understanding the history and heart of Europe. Whether you’re planning a trip to Italy or just dreaming of Paris from your couch, Rick Steves has you covered. Bid now on this one-of-a-kind autographed treasure!


  • Autographed copy of Rick Steve’s’ Europe 101
  • Rick Steves’ Best Destination Newsletter
Lot #38 Pickle Ball Bag item
Lot #38 Pickle Ball Bag
$5

Starting bid

$35 Value


Handmade by one of ABOB’s Olde Alton Craft Fair participants, this bag holds everything you need plus more! This pickleball tote bag is so comfy to carry and holds shoes, towel, snacks and everything else you need to have with you for a fun day on the courts.

Lot #39 Music Matters Chair item
Lot #39 Music Matters Chair item
Lot #39 Music Matters Chair
$5

Starting bid

Take a seat and support the beat! This one-of-a-kind 'Music Matters' chair is a true ABOB treasure. Donated by a past bidder who knows exactly how much our music programs mean, this handcrafted piece is a beautiful reminder that music truly does matter in the lives of our students. Bid high on this unique piece of Alton history.

Lot #40 Game Night item
Lot #40 Game Night
$5

Starting bid

$100 value


A collection of classic games curated by your very own AHS Saxophone Section.


This lot includes:

  • Uno Cards
  • 2 Jumbo Bicycle Playing Cards
  • Jenga
  • Yahtzee
  • Poker Chips
  • Dice
  • 300 Piece Puzzle
  • Double Six Dominos


Lot #41 Car Detailing Basket item
Lot #41 Car Detailing Basket
$5

Starting bid

Auto Detailing Basket by AHS Percussion Section


$140 value


Turn your driveway into a professional detail shop! This wash kit has everything you need for a sunny Saturday car cleaning extravaganza.

This lot includes: 

  • Armor All Interior Detailer & Protectant Spray
  • Armor All Extreme Wheel & Tire Cleaner Spray
  • Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax 2 qt
  • Armor All Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
  • Armor All Leather Care Wipes
  • Armor All Protectant Wipes
  • Armor All 12v Car Vac
  • Pennzoil Extreme Foaming Tire Shine
  • Pennzoil Auto Stain Remover Spray 
  • Penzoil Car Detailing Brush Set 
  • Superior Cover All Interior Dressing Spray
  • Refresh Odor Eliminating Spray 8oz
  • Hanging Air Fresheners x 2
  • Auto Drive Cleaning Gels
  • Auto Drive Large Chenille Wash & Scrub Sponge 
  • Auto Drive Super Soft Detailing Towels 8pk
  • Pro X One Microfiber Wash Sponge 
  • Viking Long Pile Wash Sponge 
  • Viking Drying Towel 4 sq ft
  • Viking Wash Sponge 1 pk
  • Microfiber Mini Cleaning Towels 2 pk
Lot #42 AHS Percussion Car Wash item
Lot #42 AHS Percussion Car Wash
$5

Starting bid

Car Wash Basket by AHS Percussion Section


$125 value


Skip the line at the carwash and turn your driveway into a professional spa for your vehicle!

  • $25 Eclipse Car Wash gift card
  • Armor All Essential Car Care Kit (8 products)
  • Rain X Interior Detailer Spray 
  • Rain X Interior Detailer Spray for Glass
  • O’Reillys Concentrated Car Wash 1 gal
  • Slick Wash & Wax 1.5q
  • Superior Cover All Tire Dressing Aerosol
  • Spray way Glass Cleaner Foam
  • Spray Way Glass Cleaner Wipes
  • Funkaway Odor Eliminating Sachets 
  • Viking Extra Large Microfiber Towels 3 pk
  • O’Reilly Camo Hat
  • O’Reilly Bucket with Handle


Lot #43 Relaxation Spa Basket item
Lot #43 Relaxation Spa Basket
$5

Starting bid

AMS Orchestra


Value: $140


Relax and recharge with this wellness-focused bundle. It features a mix of pampering bath products, healthy treats, and a gift certificate to support your fitness journey.


  • $30 Fitness for the Soul Gift Certificate Fitness for the Soul
  • $20 Casey’s Gift Card
  • Fitness for the Soul T-Shirt
  • BathBomb Set
  • Himalayan Salt & Rose Oil Scrub
  • Loofah
  • Tumeric Ginger Latte Mix
  • Watermelon Flavored Floss Picks
  • Sleep Mask
  • Hair Clip


Lot #44 Relaxation Massage Basket item
Lot #44 Relaxation Massage Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: AMS Orchestras


Value $100

  • Massage Gun
  • Retinol & Collagen Instant Lifting Mask
  • Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads
  • Tree Hut Golden Vanilla Foaming Gel Wash
  • Tree Hut Golden Vanilla Whipped Shea Body Butter
  • Unicorn Bath Bomb
  • White Rose & Peach Candle 
  • Pink Apple Body Lotion
  • Pink Apple Body Wash
  • Pink Body Mist
Lot #45 AHS Flute Section Basket, "Movie Night" item
Lot #45 AHS Flute Section Basket, "Movie Night"
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: AHS Flute Section


$180 value


Lights, Camera, SNACKS! Skip the expensive tickets and bring the theater home. This bundle has everything you need for a blockbuster family night—from the popcorn to the softest snuggle blanket!


  • Microwave Popcorn
  • Movie Theater Butter Topping
  • Butter Popcorn Seasoning
  • 6 Coke Bottles
  • Tostitos
  • Queso Blanco
  • Salsa Con Queso 
  • Gummy Bears
  • Sour Patch Kids
  • $30 AMC Gift Card
  • NCG Gift Card
  • $25 Door Dash Gift Card
  • Movie Theater Size Candies: M&M’s,Hot Tamales,Whoppers,Sour Patch Kids,Mike and Ike,Reese’s Pieces and Crunch.
  • Throw Blanket
  • Reusable Wicker Container
Lot #46 AHS Clarinet Section Basket, "Pastabilities" item
Lot #46 AHS Clarinet Section Basket, "Pastabilities"
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: AHS Clarinet Section


Value: $100 


Enjoy a complete Italian dinner night with this curated pasta-themed basket from the AHS Clarinet Section.

This lot includes:

  • Kitchenware: 8-quart stock pot, wooden spoons, garlic press rocker, and a nylon spaghetti server.
  • Ingredients: Barilla spaghetti, Disney-themed pasta, roasted garlic & basil linguini, tomato puree, Classico sweet basil sauce, and Italian seasoning.

Extras: Pastabilities meal planner, caramelized onion balsamic, and biscotti for dessert.


Lot #47 AHS Low Brass Section Basket,  "Under the Sea" item
Lot #47 AHS Low Brass Section Basket,  "Under the Sea"
$5

Starting bid

Value $150


Donated by: AHS Low Brass Section


Ready to soak up the sun? This massive bundle has everything you need for the ultimate beach day or backyard getaway. From active play to relaxation and refreshments, the AHS Low Brass Section has curated a "staycation" in a basket!

This lot includes 


Lot #48 AHS Orchestra Gift Card Tree item
Lot #48 AHS Orchestra Gift Card Tree item
Lot #48 AHS Orchestra Gift Card Tree item
Lot #48 AHS Orchestra Gift Card Tree
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: AHS Orchestra


Value $225


$15 Bath & Body

$15 AMC

2-Casey’s Dozen Donuts

2-Casey’s Large Single Topping Pizza

4- Roxana Pool Children’s Passes

$40 Wal-Mart

$20 Walton Tools

Faxolis 1 Entree of your choice

2-AHS All Sports Passes for 2 2026/2027

Lot #49 Gorilla Carwash Godfrey #1 item
Lot #49 Gorilla Carwash Godfrey #1
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Gorilla Carwash Godfrey Gorilla Express


$135 value


Never drive a dirty car again! This 3-month unlimited pass to Gorilla Car Wash is the ultimate treat for your vehicle. Whether you're battling spring pollen or just want that 'just-waxed' glow every day of the week, this lot is a clean-car lover’s dream. Bid high and sparkle on!

This lot includes:

  • Harambe Membership- 3 months of unlimited washes
Lot # 50 Amp Up Action Park item
Lot # 50 Amp Up Action Park
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Amp Up Action Park Amp Up Action Park


$78 value


With this package you’ll get to experience high-energy fun! This St. Louis original action park includes high-speed go karts, three-level laser tag, a high ropes course, axe throwing and dozens of arcade games plus drink and dine options and an outdoor patio.  

  • 2 Go cart races, single or double cart:
    • Pro Kart *for single drivers 54” or taller
    • Junior Kart *ages 7-11
    • Double Kart * our youngest guests ages 3 and up can get the thrill of our track with an adult driver


  • 4 Laser tag sessions
Lot #51 Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari item
Lot #51 Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: holidayworld.com


$160 value


Where every day's a holiday! This package includes:

  •  2 One-day Admission passes valid any regular operating day of the 2025/2026 season.
Lot #52 DCI West Championship VIP Passes item
Lot #52 DCI West Championship VIP Passes
$10

Starting bid

Donated by:  BLUE DEVILS Drum Corp. Blue Devils


$300 value


DCI West 2026 is BACK at Stanford Stadium, bringing the biggest night of drum corps on the West Coast… plus a special guest appearance by the Bluecoats. The event is on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 4:00p.m.


This package includes:


  • 2 Tickets to DCI West with seats in the SUPER SECTION LEVEL
  • 2 Pre-Show BBQ Passes
  • 1 VIP Parking Pass
Lot #53 St Louis Cardinals Tickets item
Lot #53 St Louis Cardinals Tickets
$5

Starting bid

 St Louis Cardinals Tickets Official St. Louis Cardinals Website | MLB.com


$120 value


This lot features the Marty Pass package, a perfect gift for any baseball fan. This package includes:

  • Two (2) tickets to a select 2026 Cardinals home game.

Note: The voucher may be redeemed on or after March 6, 2026. While supplies last through the 2025 season. Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.


Lot #54 Field Museum, Chicago item
Lot #54 Field Museum, Chicago
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Chicago Field Museum


$120 value


The Field Museum is a must-see destination while you're in Chicago. Where else can you meet Máximo the Titanosaur, the largest dinosaur ever discovered; experience SUE, the most complete and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered; descend into an ancient Egyptian tomb, and explore over 10,000 years of Chinese history and culture, all in one afternoon? With 4.6 billion years in one place, the Field Museum takes you to the farthest reaches of this incredible planet we live on. Stop by the Field Museum and unearth a truly must-see experience. Open daily 9am-5pm, last admission at 4pm.

This package includes: 

  • 4 General Admission Tickets to the Field Museum 

*May be redeemed for day-of-tickets only. All tickets must be redeemed at the same time. 




Lot #55 Chicago Sky Basketball item
Lot #55 Chicago Sky Basketball
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Chicago Sky Basketball  Chicago Sky WNBA


$320 value


The Chicago Sky is an American professional basketball team based in Chicago. The Sky compete in the Women's National Basketball Association as a member of the Eastern Conference.

This Package Includes: * 4 Tickets to see the Chicago Sky Basketball during the 2026 Season.


Lot #56 Chicago Symphony Orchestra item
Lot #56 Chicago Symphony Orchestra
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Chicago Symphony Orchestra


$200 value


Founded in 1891, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is consistently hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world. The CSO commands a vast repertoire ranging from Baroque to contemporary, performing in over 150 concerts each year. Their world-famous sound is celebrated on best-selling recordings and in performances across the globe.

This Package Includes:

  • Two (2) Tickets: Valid for Main Floor, Lower Balcony, or Best Available seating for an eligible CSO performance at Symphony Center.

*Tickets are valid for use through June 30, 2027.


Lot #57 Chicago Shakespeare Theater item
Lot #57 Chicago Shakespeare Theater
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Chicago Shakespeare Theater


$ 280 value 


Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) is a leading international theater company and the nation’s largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Edward Hall and Executive Director Kimberly Motes, the Regional Tony Award recipient is committed to creating vivid, entertaining theatrical experiences that invigorate and engage people of all ages and identities by illuminating the complexity, ambiguity, and wonder of our world. Each year, nearly a quarter of a million people experience CST’s artistry through more than 12 productions and 356 performances and events each year.


This package includes:

  • 2 tickets to a 2025/2026 Season Production



Lot #58 The Magic House item
Lot #58 The Magic House
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: The Magic House  The Magic House


$60 value


The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that will engage all children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic.

This Package includes: 

  • A Free Day to Play! 4 General Admission Passes redeemable for general admission at The Magic House/Made for Kids location of your choice.


Lot #59 Total Wine & More Private Wine Class - $600 value item
Lot #59 Total Wine & More Private Wine Class - $600 value
$20

Starting bid

Donated by:  Total Wine & More Total Wine


$600 value


Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store

Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.  Value - $600**


Lot #60 Gateway Grizzlies item
Lot #60 Gateway Grizzlies
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Gateway Grizzlies Gateway Grizzlies


$68 value


Take me out to the ballgame! Grab your friends or family and head down to Sauget to cheer on the Grizzlies. With four seats and a summer full of home games to choose from, this is your ticket to the perfect 2026 summer night. Batter up!

This lot includes:

  • 4 tickets to a 2026 Gateway Grizzlies Game valid through 9/5/26
Lot #61 Gorilla Carwash Godfrey #2 item
Lot #61 Gorilla Carwash Godfrey #2
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Gorilla Carwash Godfrey Gorilla Express


$135 value


Never drive a dirty car again! This 3-month unlimited pass to Gorilla Car Wash is the ultimate treat for your vehicle. Whether you're battling spring pollen or just want that 'just-waxed' glow every day of the week, this lot is a clean-car lover’s dream. Bid high and sparkle on!

This lot includes:

  • Harambe Membership- 3 months of unlimited washes
Lot #62: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant item
Lot #62: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant Cooper's Hawk Winery 


$60 value 


Wine down in style! Take three of your favorite people to Cooper’s Hawk in St. Peters for a 'Wintry Luxe' tasting experience. From bold reds to crisp seasonal favorites, this guided tour through the vine is the perfect excuse for a sophisticated night out. Cheers to supporting the band!"

This lot includes: 

  • Lux Tasting for 4 St Peters, Mo. location



Lot #63: Chase Park Plaza Cinema item
Lot #63: Chase Park Plaza Cinema
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Chase Park Plaza Cinema Chase Park Plaza Cinema


$60 value


Movies are better at The Chase! Ditch the standard multiplex and step back in time to the golden age of cinema. With five passes to the legendary Chase Park Plaza, you’re not just seeing a movie—you’re experiencing a St. Louis tradition. Perfect for a family outing or a month of high-end date nights!

This lot includes: 

  • 5 passes to the Chase Park Plaza Cinema


Lot #64: Lava Island item
Lot #64: Lava Island
$5

Starting bid

Lava Island


$80 value


Let them run wild! Lava Island is the ultimate destination for active kids (and kids at heart). With four all-day passes, you can conquer the climbing walls, soar on the trampolines, and slide through the jungle all afternoon. It’s the perfect 'Hero Parent' gift for the next rainy day or birthday celebration!


This lot includes: 

  • 4 Lava Island All-Day Passes


Lot #65: Food A Fare item
Lot #65: Food A Fare
$5

Starting bid

Food A Fare


$50 value


Chef Mike and Nyla Hollis welcome you to their Fast Casual family restaurant! Here, you'll find no microwave ovens or freezers, just time-honored recipes cooked the traditional way with locally sourced ingredients.


Fresh Ingredient, Tasty Meals

No microwave. No freezer. No shortcuts.

When you come to Food A Fare, you can be confident that you're getting a meal made with only the freshest ingredients. We source as much locally as possible, and everything is made to order. That means no sitting around under heat lamps! Your food comes out super fast, and it's always delicious. So come on in and see what all the fuss is about! We know you'll love our food as much as we do.


This Package includes: 

  • A $50 Gift Card to Food A Fare


Lot #66 Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Lot #66 Nothing Bundt Cakes
$5

Starting bid

Nothing Bundt Cakes


$80 value


Sweeten your entire 2026! Why settle for one cake when you can have one every month? This incredible lot fea