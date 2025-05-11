eventClosed

Music, Mimosas & Menopause!

1000 Market St

Evans, GA 30809, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Early Bird General Admission
$85
Grants entry to the event, food, entertainment and event souvenirs.
Merry Menopause (Early Bird)
$100
Grants entry to the event, food, entertainment, event souvenirs and two (2) bar items

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing