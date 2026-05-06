Music of Brock band boosters

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Music of Brock band boosters

About this shop

Music of Brock 2026-2027 Registration Fees

2 x Show T-Shirts ($22 each) REQUIRED
$44

Show T-Shirts

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Gloves REQUIRED
$7

Gloves

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Juguzzi REQUIRED
$42

New neoprene one-gallon jug and holder every band member must have as part of the uniform.

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Bibbers REQUIRED
$90

Black. All students must purchase.


Includes hemming


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Marching Shoes REQUIRED
$70

Black


All students much purchase

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Shorts w/ MoB Logo
$25

Required; May use from previous years

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Blue Spirit Shirt
$55

Required; May use from previous years

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Beam Flip Folder
$30

Required; May use from previous years


Tubas and Percussion DO NOT need.

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Cap
$20

Required; May use from previous years

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Drum Major Polo
$75

Only needed by DMs

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Backpack w/ MoB logo and student name
$65

Required; May use from previous years




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School-Owned Instrument Fee
$50

Required for all students using school-owned instruments

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Percussionist Fees
$50

If you play percussion, you need to select this box.

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Home Game Meals
$75

Optional; however, there won't be an opportunity to add this on later.


Student meals provided for students before each home game.

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Music of Brock Band Booster Dues REQUIRED
$25

This fee helps support efforts by the Boosters to enhance your child's experience in the MoB.

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Add a donation for Music of Brock band boosters

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