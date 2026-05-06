Music of Brock 2026-2027 Registration Fees

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Gloves
New neoprene one-gallon jug and holder every band member must have as part of the uniform.
Black. All students must purchase.
Includes hemming
Black
All students much purchase
Required; May use from previous years
Required; May use from previous years
Required; May use from previous years
Tubas and Percussion DO NOT need.
Required; May use from previous years
Only needed by DMs
Required; May use from previous years
Required for all students using school-owned instruments
If you play percussion, you need to select this box.
Optional; however, there won't be an opportunity to add this on later.
Student meals provided for students before each home game.
This fee helps support efforts by the Boosters to enhance your child's experience in the MoB.
$
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