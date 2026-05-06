Meade County Senior Citizens Center

Hosted by

Meade County Senior Citizens Center

About this event

Music on Main 2026

919 Harley Davidson Way

Sturgis, SD 57785, USA

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Vendor Space
$10

Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.

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