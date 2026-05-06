Music on Main 2026

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Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
Vendors may begin setting up at 4:00 p.m. and must bring their own tables, chairs, and/or tents. All items for sale must remain within the rented 10 ft. x 10 ft. space and may not extend beyond the designated area. Vendors must sign and submit the 2026 Vendor Insurance Waiver prior to setting up. Please note that food truck vendors will not be accepted for this event.
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