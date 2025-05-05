Church of God and Saints of Christ - Fifteenth Tabernacle Beth El Rochester
Music on the Boulevard Returning Vendor
Returning Vendors
$30
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
$30.00 - Vendor Payment
$30.00 - Vendor Payment
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Vendors
$40
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
$30.00 - Vendor Payment + $10.00 - Table (provided by Fifteenth Tabernacle)
$30.00 - Vendor Payment + $10.00 - Table (provided by Fifteenth Tabernacle)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout