A circular logo with "MUSIC ON THE LAKE BALD EAGLE LAKE 2026" written around the edge, features a boat with people enjoying themselves in the foreground, and a distant shoreline with trees and other boats in the background.
Bald Eagle Area Association

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Bald Eagle Area Association

About this shop

Music on the Lake Shirts and Mugs

2026 Music on the Lake: Celebrating 250 years of Freedom item
2026 Music on the Lake: Celebrating 250 years of Freedom item
2026 Music on the Lake: Celebrating 250 years of Freedom
$30

Ethical and sustainable unisex t-shirt.

Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom Mug item
Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom Mug item
Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom Mug item
Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom Mug
$40

This co-branded Bald Eagle Lake and Celebrate 250 Years of Freedom mugs are a must have! Mugs are Pirani brand, the best reusable solo cup that floats! Party sustainably everywhere you go with the all-new Pirani 2.0 insulated tumbler. Now upgraded with our threaded screw-on design, this pint-sized, stackable stainless steel sidekick is built for even better leak resistance and performance with carbonated drinks and hot coffee.  Our Skinny-Wall Triple Insulation™ still keeps your beverages piping hot or ice cold for hours, helping eliminate the 500 billion single-use cups wasted around the world every year.  From your favorite coffee shop to tailgates, concerts, and epic adventures, Pirani 2.0 is your reusable go-to. Whether it’s the height of summer or the middle of winter, your drink is always guaranteed perfect. Comes with 1x 16 oz. Pirani Party Tumbler and 1 lid


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!