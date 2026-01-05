Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley

Enjoy Music through the Decades from the 1950s to 1980s! We can't wait to share an evening filled with iconic tunes, connection and joy,.  Listen, dance and sing to your old favorites. Compete for the best overall costume for the period award. There will be a wonderful assortment of delicious foods, along with beer and wine available for purchase, a dessert bakeoff contest and a far-out good time! RSVP required along with payment by Feb. 11. Information: 623.977.3240 or [email protected].  

