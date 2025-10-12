Music Time with Ms. Emily, Session 2

Musical Minds (after school program)
$108

Ages 4-6

Wednesdays: 12:00-1:15


6-Week Session

Session 2: 11/5, 11/12, 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17

Family Jam (6 week)
$84

Ages 9 months-6 years

Wednesdays: 3:30-4:15


6-Week Session

Session 2: 11/5, 11/12, 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17


Family Jam (5 week)
$70

NOTE: This option is ONLY for children continuing from the 3:30 Musical Minds, session 1.


Ages 9 months-6 years

Wednesdays: 3:30-4:15


5-Week Session

Session 2: 11/12, 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17

Little Explorers
$84

Young Toddler Class

Ages: 9 months-2 years

45 minutes


Saturday: 9-9:45


6-Week Session

Session 2: 11/8, 11/15, 11/18, 12/2, 12/9, 12/16

Wonder & Grow
$84

Older Toddler Class

Ages 2-3

45 minutes


Saturdays: 10-10:45


6-Week Session

Session 2: 11/8, 11/15, 11/18, 12/2, 12/9, 12/16

