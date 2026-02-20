Clifton Park Nursery School

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Clifton Park Nursery School

About this shop

Music Time with Ms. Emily, Spring Session

Musical Minds: monthly
$72

Ages 4-6

Wednesdays: 12:00-1:30


*PLEASE NOTE: This is the per month cost of the class. The spring session is for 3 months (March through May). You may choose to pay for the full session now by adding 3 to your cart, or split it up and pay by the 1st of each month.

Family Jam (Saturday)
$84

Ages 9 months-6 years

Saturdays: 9:15-10:00


6-Week Session

Spring Session: 4/11, 4/18, 5/2, 5/9, 5/23, 5/30 (no classes 4/25 & 5/16)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!