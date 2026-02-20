Music Time with Ms. Emily, Spring Session

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About this shop
Ages 4-6
Wednesdays: 12:00-1:30
*PLEASE NOTE: This is the per month cost of the class. The spring session is for 3 months (March through May). You may choose to pay for the full session now by adding 3 to your cart, or split it up and pay by the 1st of each month.
Ages 9 months-6 years
Saturdays: 9:15-10:00
6-Week Session
Spring Session: 4/11, 4/18, 5/2, 5/9, 5/23, 5/30 (no classes 4/25 & 5/16)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!