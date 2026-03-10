Women’s Council of REALTORS® – Omaha

Hosted by

Women’s Council of REALTORS® – Omaha

About this event

Music Trivia 2026

15220 Military Rd

Bennington, NE 68007, USA

VIP Table
$500
Available until Apr 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Seats 8 people

Includes:
• Front row seating
Private wait staff for alcohol service (skip the bar lines!)
24 food & drink tickets ($5 value each)
• Team name displayed on your table
• Exclusive professional team photo (emailed after the event)
• Bring your own snacks
• Bring your own table decorations

This is the premium trivia experience with the best seats in the house and extra perks.

Standard Table
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Seats 8 people

Includes:
8 food & drink tickets ($5 value each)
• Bring your own table decorations
• Bring your own snacks

Individual Ticket
$45

Coming solo or with a small group? No problem!
Individual tickets will be seated at shared tables.

Grand Prize Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Apr 17

(Prefunds the Split-the-Pot Grand Prize)


Exclusive Opportunity


Includes:

• 3–5 minute presentation during the event
• Opportunity to place swag on all tables
• Logo featured on event posters and signage
• Recognition throughout the evening by the DJ
• Social media promotion before and after the event
• Logo included in event slideshow

Host Sponsor
$500
Available until Apr 17

Includes:

• DJ will wear your branded swag (provided by sponsor)
• DJ table will display your branded tablecloth
• Logo included in event slideshow
• Social media recognition
• Logo featured on event posters and signage

Bar Sponsor
$300
Available until Apr 17

Includes:

• Signage displayed at the bar
• Opportunity to provide branded koozies
• Logo included in event slideshow
• Social media shout-outs

Food Sponsor
$250
Available until Apr 17

Includes:

• Signage displayed at the hot dog bar
• Logo included in event slideshow
• Social media recognition


$5 Food or Drink Ticket
$5

Skip the line and grab a $5 ticket ahead of time! Each ticket can be redeemed at the event for one drink or one food item, with all food and beverages priced at $5 for the evening.

Purchase as many tickets as you'd like and use them throughout the night while enjoying the music, trivia, and fun. It’s an easy way to have your first round (or snack) already covered when you arrive!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!