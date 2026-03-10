Music Trivia 2026

About this event
Seats 8 people
Includes:
• Front row seating
• Private wait staff for alcohol service (skip the bar lines!)
• 24 food & drink tickets ($5 value each)
• Team name displayed on your table
• Exclusive professional team photo (emailed after the event)
• Bring your own snacks
• Bring your own table decorations
This is the premium trivia experience with the best seats in the house and extra perks.
Seats 8 people
Includes:
• 8 food & drink tickets ($5 value each)
• Bring your own table decorations
• Bring your own snacks
Coming solo or with a small group? No problem!
Individual tickets will be seated at shared tables.
(Prefunds the Split-the-Pot Grand Prize)
Exclusive Opportunity
Includes:
• 3–5 minute presentation during the event
• Opportunity to place swag on all tables
• Logo featured on event posters and signage
• Recognition throughout the evening by the DJ
• Social media promotion before and after the event
• Logo included in event slideshow
Includes:
• DJ will wear your branded swag (provided by sponsor)
• DJ table will display your branded tablecloth
• Logo included in event slideshow
• Social media recognition
• Logo featured on event posters and signage
Includes:
• Signage displayed at the bar
• Opportunity to provide branded koozies
• Logo included in event slideshow
• Social media shout-outs
Includes:
• Signage displayed at the hot dog bar
• Logo included in event slideshow
• Social media recognition
Skip the line and grab a $5 ticket ahead of time! Each ticket can be redeemed at the event for one drink or one food item, with all food and beverages priced at $5 for the evening.
Purchase as many tickets as you'd like and use them throughout the night while enjoying the music, trivia, and fun. It’s an easy way to have your first round (or snack) already covered when you arrive!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!