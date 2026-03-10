Music Trivia 2026

Seats 8 people

Includes:

• Front row seating

• Private wait staff for alcohol service (skip the bar lines!)

• 24 food & drink tickets ($5 value each)

• Team name displayed on your table

• Exclusive professional team photo (emailed after the event)

• Bring your own snacks

• Bring your own table decorations

This is the premium trivia experience with the best seats in the house and extra perks.