Musica Mineiro in Baltimore

Experience the best of Música Mineira with our discounted Weekend Pass! Enjoy both Friday's capoeira singing and coco percussion workshops with Mestrando Magrão and Mestre Amarelo, then return on Saturday for the rare opportunity to build your own authentic berimbau using traditional techniques and genuine biriba wood from Brazil.





The Weekend Pass offers the best value while providing a full immersion into the music, craftsmanship, and cultural traditions of Minas Gerais. Perfect for capoeiristas, musicians, educators, and anyone looking to deepen their connection to Afro-Brazilian culture. Workshop materials for the berimbau-building class are included.