Musica Mineiro in Baltimore

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About this event
Kick off Música Mineira with an immersive evening celebrating the music of Afro-Brazilian culture. Learn traditional capoeira songs and the art of song construction with Mestrando Magrão followed by an energetic coco percussion workshop led by Mestre Amarelo. No prior musical experience is necessary—just come ready to sing, play, and experience the rhythms that bring capoeira to life.
Build your own authentic berimbau from start to finish in this hands-on workshop with Mestre Amarelo. Using traditional techniques and genuine biriba wood from Brazil, participants will learn the craftsmanship behind capoeira's iconic instrument and leave knowing they will go home with a fully assembled, playable berimbau they built themselves. All materials are included, and space is limited due to the personalized instruction and supplies.
Experience the best of Música Mineira with our discounted Weekend Pass! Enjoy both Friday's capoeira singing and coco percussion workshops with Mestrando Magrão and Mestre Amarelo, then return on Saturday for the rare opportunity to build your own authentic berimbau using traditional techniques and genuine biriba wood from Brazil.
The Weekend Pass offers the best value while providing a full immersion into the music, craftsmanship, and cultural traditions of Minas Gerais. Perfect for capoeiristas, musicians, educators, and anyone looking to deepen their connection to Afro-Brazilian culture. Workshop materials for the berimbau-building class are included.
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