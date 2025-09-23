Production Fee & Optional "Buy-Outs"

Due Oct. 17. Required fee covers multiple student meals, t-shirt, and costume cleaning. T-shirts will not be delivered to students missing their production fee.
Due Nov 1. Buy-Out is optional (and will serve as way parents can place your own ad for your student).
Otherwise, students are obligated to SELL one or more ads totaling a minimum of $150 to local businesses, friends, or family. Fundraising form here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/playbill-ads-4 (will also be included in your confirmation email).
Designs must be received by November 1 to be included. Email designs to brittonsams539@gmail.
Due Nov. 3. Buy-Out is optional. Otherwise, students are obligated to sell a minimum of 15 dozen tamales.
Fundraising form here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/tamale-sales (will also be included in your confirmation email).
Due Nov. 14. Buy-Out is optional. Otherwise, students are obligated to donate an item valued at $25 or more to the Silent Auction. Items must be new. Gift cards are also welcome. Donations must be brought to the Theatre office by Nov. 14 clearly marked with the student's name, description, and value.
Due Nov. 13. Car decals/decorating is purely optional and serves as a fun way to promote the show. Not required. Cars will be decorated on Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m., in the parking lot between HHS9 and Main Campus.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing