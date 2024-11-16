Musical Dessert Social & Silent Auction 2025

tickets include
-entry to event. table seating is 1st come 1st serve. table service is limited.
-door prize chance ticket
-variety of dessert options
-refreshments
-access to bidding in silent auction
-raffle chances
tickets include
-entry to event. table seating is 1st come 1st serve. table service is limited.
-door prize chance ticket
-variety of dessert options
-refreshments
-access to bidding in silent auction
-raffle chances
Silver Sponsor
$250
groupTicketCaption
Thank you for your choice to sponsor our event! Your sponsorship includes all the joys of general admission with 2 seats at our event. Additionally, we will advertise your business on our very active and highly seen Facebook page as well as on a projector above the performers during the event. We will also include your business logo in our table toppers for attendees to see. IF PURCHASED BY 1/14/25 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
Thank you for your choice to sponsor our event! Your sponsorship includes all the joys of general admission with 2 seats at our event. Additionally, we will advertise your business on our very active and highly seen Facebook page as well as on a projector above the performers during the event. We will also include your business logo in our table toppers for attendees to see. IF PURCHASED BY 1/14/25 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
Gold Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption
CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING A LEADER IN GOLD SPONSORSHIP!!
Your sponsorship includes everything of GA and Silver Sponsorship, PLUS your business logo will be included in our flyer and get a sponsorship "billboard" on 1 of 5 risers above the Choir in full view throughout the event!
IF PURCHASED BY 1/14/25 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING A LEADER IN GOLD SPONSORSHIP!!
Your sponsorship includes everything of GA and Silver Sponsorship, PLUS your business logo will be included in our flyer and get a sponsorship "billboard" on 1 of 5 risers above the Choir in full view throughout the event!
IF PURCHASED BY 1/14/25 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!