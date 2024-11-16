Musical Dessert Social & Silent Auction 2025

Deer Park High School

Commons 800 S Weber Rd, Deer Park, WA 99006, USA

General admission
$15
tickets include -entry to event. table seating is 1st come 1st serve. table service is limited. -door prize chance ticket -variety of dessert options -refreshments -access to bidding in silent auction -raffle chances
Silver Sponsor
$250
Thank you for your choice to sponsor our event! Your sponsorship includes all the joys of general admission with 2 seats at our event. Additionally, we will advertise your business on our very active and highly seen Facebook page as well as on a projector above the performers during the event. We will also include your business logo in our table toppers for attendees to see. IF PURCHASED BY 1/14/25 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
Gold Sponsor
$500
CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING A LEADER IN GOLD SPONSORSHIP!! Your sponsorship includes everything of GA and Silver Sponsorship, PLUS your business logo will be included in our flyer and get a sponsorship "billboard" on 1 of 5 risers above the Choir in full view throughout the event! IF PURCHASED BY 1/14/25 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
