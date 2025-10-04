Dessert Social with The Ridlers 2026

CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING A LEADER IN GOLD SPONSORSHIP!!

Your sponsorship includes everything of GA admission and Silver Sponsorship, PLUS your business will have a sponsorship "billboard" in full view throughout the event! We will also include a vinyl decal with your logo on our new Band Bus!

**IF PURCHASED BY 1/16/26 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!