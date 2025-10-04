Dessert Social with The Ridlers 2026

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About this event
$
tickets include
-entry to event. table seating is 1st come 1st serve. table service is limited.
-door prize chance ticket
-variety of dessert options
-refreshments
-access to bidding in silent auction
-raffle chances
Thank you for your choice to sponsor our event! Your sponsorship includes all the joys of general admission with 2 seats at our event. Additionally, we will advertise your business on our very active and highly seen Facebook page as well as on a projector above the performers during the event. We will also include your business logo in our table toppers for attendees to see. **IF PURCHASED BY 1/16/26 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING A LEADER IN GOLD SPONSORSHIP!!
Your sponsorship includes everything of GA admission and Silver Sponsorship, PLUS your business will have a sponsorship "billboard" in full view throughout the event! We will also include a vinyl decal with your logo on our new Band Bus!
**IF PURCHASED BY 1/16/26 YOUR LOGO WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN OUR HIGHLY DISTRIBUTED FLYER AND ON THE TICKETING PAGE FOR THIS EVENT!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!