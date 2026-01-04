Hosted by
Kick off your singing journey with a personalized consultation. This session will introduce you to the fundamentals of vocal anatomy and healthy singing techniques.
Together, we’ll establish a warm-up routine tailored for your voice, setting the stage for an enriching experience.
Get ready to shine with our Spotlight Prep Session. This intensive hour focuses on preparing you for performances or auditions. You'll enhance breath control, pitch accuracy, and emotional expression to ensure you're stage-ready
Dive deep into your vocal potential with our Vocal Mastery Package. Over 6 weeks, this program covers essential topics such as breath control, dynamics, and performance techniques, equipping you with the skills needed to elevate your singing
Join our collective in the Ensemble Harmony Sessions! Designed for small groups, these sessions provide collaborative learning through vocal exercises, song interpretation, and performance techniques, fostering a supportive atmosphere where everyone can shine together.
Audition FEE $25. Become a part of the Musicality Performance Team! Our talented group of vocalists share the gift of music with the community, performing at churches, nursing homes, schools, political and local events. This team not only hones your performing skills but also fosters a sense of service and community connection. Experience the joy of bringing comfort and joy through song! Annual Membership Fee required. If selected, Audition fee is credited to your membership fee.
