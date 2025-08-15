Musicbeat Productions

Hosted by

Musicbeat Productions

About this raffle

RAFFLE TICKETS: Reach for the Stars

Little Joe's Autographed Guitar
$10

One electric guitar donated by and autographed by the Iconic Living Legend, Little Joe.

Magnolia Pancake Haus Gift Certificate
$10

A $300 Chef’s Table Gift

Certificate from the Haus

Family Foundation, redeemable

at the Magnolia Pancake Haus

MusicBEAT Magazine's Collection
$5

Your chance to win:

• The complete MusicBEAT

Magazine Collection

(5 editions)

Walmart Gift Cards
$5

• Two $25 Walmart Gift Cards


Hacienda Records Gift Basket
$5

Hacienda International:

CDs Music Gift Basket ($50 Value) Plus a $25 Visa Card to spend as you wish.

We Inspire Med Spa Gift Certificate
$5

A $100 Gift Certificate to use at We Inspire Med Spa located at 2278 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas


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