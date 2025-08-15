RAFFLE TICKETS: Reach for the Stars

Hosted by
About this raffle
One electric guitar donated by and autographed by the Iconic Living Legend, Little Joe.
A $300 Chef’s Table Gift
Certificate from the Haus
Family Foundation, redeemable
at the Magnolia Pancake Haus
Your chance to win:
• The complete MusicBEAT
Magazine Collection
(5 editions)
• Two $25 Walmart Gift Cards
Hacienda International:
CDs Music Gift Basket ($50 Value) Plus a $25 Visa Card to spend as you wish.
A $100 Gift Certificate to use at We Inspire Med Spa located at 2278 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!