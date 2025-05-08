Muskegon Pride Electric Forest Auction

2 Higher Love Wristbands GA CAMP HIGHER LOVE Camp Higher Love is an exclusive, access-controlled campground north of Maplewoods with a dedicated path to Main Street and the Main Venue Entrance in the GA Campgrounds. This campground offers larger camping spaces, a direct shuttle to the Main Venue Entrance, access to the Higher Love lounge, and upgraded air-conditioned restrooms and showers. VIEW WRISTBANDS → Love is in the air when you are staying in Camp Higher Love! Camp Higher Love is a great choice for those who want an elevated GA Camping experience. Enjoy complimentary showers and air-conditioned restrooms to stay fresh while remaining close to all the fun that Main Street has to offer. Each Camp Higher Love option includes Two (2) GA Camp Higher Love Wristbands. Camp Higher Love Amenities include: Camping in the access-controlled Camp Higher Love Campgrounds Access to the Higher Love Lounge, a 24-hour Hang Space Complimentary private showers and air-conditioned restrooms Access to a dedicated shuttle service offering travel between Camp Higher Love and the Festival Venue Entrance Camp Higher Love entry begins on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 12:01 AM Eastern. Every vehicle entering Camp Higher Love requires a Higher Love Vehicle Pass. GA Vehicle Early Arrival Add-On is available for purchase to begin entering Camp Higher Love starting at 7 PM Eastern on Tuesday, June 17.

